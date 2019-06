What songs were on Love Island last night? All the tracks including the 'Toxic' cover revealed

Here's what music featured on Love Island last night. Picture: ITV2

Get the full list of songs that featured on last night's episode of Love Island...

There's no denying that the Love Island soundtrack includes some absolute bangers - but what were the songs featured in last night's episode and who sings the cover of Britney Spears' 'Toxic' that was used during the dumping? We reveal all...

What songs were on Love Island last night?

'Hurts Like Hell' - Fleurie

'Ultraviolet' - Freya Ridings

'Something's Gotta Give' - Camila Cabello

'Rival' - Ruelle

'My Addiction' - Adam French

'Toxic' - 2WEI

'lovely' - Billie Eilish & Khalid

'Blind' - Four of Diamonds

'Fading Into Grey' - Billy Lockett

'Halfway There' - ROZES

'Best Life (feat. One Acen)' - Hardy Caprio

'Only You' - Parson James

'Rumour Mill (feat. Anne-Marie & Will Heard)' - Rudimental

'Vossi Bop' - Stormzy

'My Way' - One Bit & Noah Cyrus

'Emmylou' - First Aid Kit