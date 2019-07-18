Love Island first look: Amber and Michael share passionate kiss after he confesses feelings

18 July 2019, 14:21

Michael has recently had a change of heart following Jaonna’s shock dumping from the villa
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Love Island star Michael has finally confessed to Amber he still has feelings for her, but how will she react?

Amber and Michael’s romance appeared to be over when the firefighter dumped her for Joanna during the Casa Amor twist.

However, Michael has recently had a change of heart following Jaonna’s shock dumping from the villa.

In last night’s episode, he admitted to the boys around the fire pit that he does still have feelings for Amber, before walking over to tell the beauty for himself.

In tonight’s episode, Amber is left shocked at Michael’s admission.

READ MORE: Love Island's Michael causes 147 Ofcom complaints

Amber and Michael kiss for the first time since he confessed his feelings for her
Amber and Michael kiss for the first time since he confessed his feelings for her. Picture: ITV

He tells his ex: “The situation that I am in now has given me time to clarify a few things in my head.

“It’s given me time to think and realise ‘I do like Amber’. I can only apologise about how I was over the last few weeks.”

He adds: “I’m just letting you know that I do still like you.”

Amber replies to Michael: “I don’t get it. If you liked me the whole time, why would you do that?” before questioning: “Would you still have done this if she [Joanna] was still here?”

Amber is left shocked after Michael confesses all to her
Amber is left shocked after Michael confesses all to her. Picture: ITV

Michael reassures Amber: “Yes. I would have to have this conversation. I knew that I still liked you. I just kept denying it to myself.”

Talking about their con version later in the Beach Hut, Amber says: “I actually cannot believe what is happening! I cannot believe Michael of all people, pushed his pride to the side and said how he really felt.”

The next day, the contestants participate in a game, where Michael plants a passionate kiss on Amber.

The game sees the boys compete to be the “buffet builder”, performing sexy performances as they travel around a course.

Michael has recently had a change of heart following Jaonna’s shock dumping from the villa
At the end of the course, the boy must kiss a girl of his choice.

While new boy Greg only kisses Amber on the cheek, Michael goes in for a full snog.

With a recoupling looming, who will Amber choose to couple up with? Will she forgive Michael or will she be swayed by Greg?

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2.

