Furious fans call for Love Island to be axed after The Jeremy Kyle Show is cancelled permanently

15 May 2019, 11:06 | Updated: 15 May 2019, 11:11

Fans are calling for Love Island to also be axed
Fans are calling for Love Island to also be axed. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Jeremy Kyle Show has been axed forever, and now people are calling for the same to happen to Love Island.

This week it was announced The Jeremy Kyle Show has been permanently cancelled following the death of a guest.

ITV’s CEO Carolyn McCall said in a statement: “Given the gravity of recent events we have decided to end production of The Jeremy Kyle Show.

“The Jeremy Kyle Show has had a loyal audience and has been made by a dedicated production team for 14 years, but now is the right time for the show to end.”

She added: “Everyone at ITV's thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of Steve Dymond.”

The Jeremy Kyle show has been cancelled permanently
The Jeremy Kyle show has been cancelled permanently. Picture: ITV

Nows, furious fans are calling for ITV2 reality show Love Island to also be cancelled following the deaths of both Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis.

One person commented in response to the news: “And yet Love Island is still on despite there being two suicides.”

Another added: “Funny how Love Island can still be aired.”

One other disgruntled Jeremy Kyle fan wrote: “Love Island needs to be axed as well.”

Mike Thalassitis died by suicide earlier this year
Mike Thalassitis died by suicide earlier this year. Picture: PA

The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed the same week the show was pulled off air due to a guest death.

Steve Dymond was found dead a week after filming his episode of The Jeremy Kyle Show.

At the time, a spokesperson for ITV said in a statement: “Everyone at ITV and 'The Jeremy Kyle Show' is shocked and saddened at the news of the death of a participant in the show a week after the recording of the episode they featured in.

"Our thoughts are with their family and friends. ITV will not screen the episode in which they featured.”

They added: “Given the seriousness of this event, ITV has also decided to suspend both filming and broadcasting of 'The Jeremy Kyle Show' with immediate effect in order to give it time to conduct a review of this episode of the show."

