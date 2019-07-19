Love Island fans spot huge spoiler ahead of tonight's dramatic recouping

Fans spotted a huge spoiler. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

After seeing a sneak peek of the latest Love Island episode, fans think they've spotted a major spoiler.

Love Island is set for another dramatic climax tonight, as Amber Gill is faced with a tough decision between newbie Greg O'Shea and ex Michael Griffiths.

The 20-year-old was coupled up with firefighter Michael for three weeks before he brutally dumped her for Joanna Chimonides during Casa Amor week.

But with Joanna out of the picture, Michael came crawling back yesterday when he admitted he still had feelings for Amber, despite telling her “it’s 100% over” on multiple occasions.

And with a recoupling looming, fans of the show were treated to a sneak peek of tonight’s show which sees the boys all gathering around the firepit.

The clip sees Michael and Greg standing side by side waiting for Amber to make her decision, as the rest of the Islanders look on in shock.

Read More: Are Love Island contestants allowed to smoke in the villa and what are the drinking rules?

Furious viewers quickly took to Twitter, claiming this gave away that all the other boys had already picked by the other girls.

"Did they not just spoil it by showing the last two guys?" one wrote.

Another commented: “Oii @LoveIsland you have just shown us greg and Michael are the last two standing well done spoiler alert.”

Amber is forced to make a decision tonight. Picture: ITV

While a third said: "Micheal and Greg are last two standing omg?!"

And a fourth slammed: "Hate how the producers fix it so that the one torn between two people just happens to choose last and it just happens that none of the other girls have picked either of those two boys even though there's a few single girls in there?"

Read More: Ovie sends Love Island fans WILD after steamy performance

Oii @LoveIsland you have just shown us greg and Michael are the last two standing well done spoiler alert 🚨 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/hUAvKAQXhq — shaun slater (@shaunslater91i1) July 18, 2019

micheal and greg are last two standing omg?! if this girl doesn’t pick greg she’s getting sent home at the next vote off idec #loveisland — ~ jul 👑 (@sweettragich) July 18, 2019

There are currently eight boys and eight girls left in the villa, so it looks like there won’t be a dumping tonight. But judging by the drama on Love Island this year - we’re expecting a big twist coming soon.

Meanwhile, Michael’s former partner Joanna revealed she was surprised by the latest episode of the show.

The former Islander - who was dumped on Sunday night’s show - blasted Michael for blaming her.

"Wow,” she said during an Instagram live, continuing: “For me that's hard to watch yet again because the amount of times I've said to Michael, 'Please check Amber's OK.'"

Joanna was sent home last week. Picture: ITV

"I feel like the finger's constantly getting pointed at me with him."

She also admitted it was ”hard to watch” her ex try and get back with Amber just days after she was booted out of the villa.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After