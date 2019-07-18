Ovie has sent Love Island fans WILD after steamy performance

18 July 2019, 22:05

Ovie won tonight's challenge
Ovie won tonight's challenge. Picture: ITV

Tonight's challenge had all the boys take part in a steamy builder-themed routine.

Love Island viewers haven't been able to cope with the sheer smoothness Ovie just displayed on tonight's episode.

The 6ft 7 hunk has got thousands of viewers very hot under the collar as he stripped out of his builder's clothes and gave a VERY impressive performance on the show.

READ MORE: Why wasn't Anton on the start of tonight's Love Island?

All of the boys gave a great whack at the challenge, with a few such as Jordan and Anton falling flat on their faces in the "cement" but one guy came out on top.

Choosing his new love interest India as his damsel in distress, he PICKED her up in a wheelbarrow and carried her around, before finishing thing off with a sexy snog.

He even walked through the fake wall like a superhero, and even the boys were feeling a bit impressed by the pro basketball player's skills.

Loads of fans took to Twitter to express their feelings towards the hunk's impressive performance.

Fans made hilarious jokes about the 28-year-old, saying that they wish they were the one getting carried.

Another claimed he "put every man to shame".

And a few also pointed out how awkward the challenge must've been for Francesca and Harley, who weren't picked, while Amber and India were picked twice.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Anton left the Love Island villa

Where is Anton, what's wrong with him and why isn't he on Love Island tonight?
Joanna Chimonides has her eye on Anton

What is Joanna Chimonides' Instagram and Twitter? Love Island star and recruitment consultant from London
ITV bosses have clamped down on drinking, smoking and nudity.

Are Love Island contestants allowed to smoke in the villa and what are the drinking rules?
Here's everything you need to know about Jonathon from Queer Eye

How old is Jonathan Van Ness, who's the Queer Eye hairdresser's ex boyfriend Wilco Froneman and is he single?
Michael has recently had a change of heart following Jaonna’s shock dumping from the villa

Love Island first look: Amber and Michael share passionate kiss after he confesses feelings

Trending on Heart

Greg is the latest bombshell to enter the villa

What rugby team does Love Island newbie Greg O'Shea play for?

Celebrities

The youngster looks just like his model mum

Who is Liz Hurley's son Damian and who's the Gucci model's dad?

Celebrities

Do you think it's an unreasonable request?

Airline cause outrage after warning breastfeeding mothers they may be asked to cover up

Lifestyle

Lucie Donlan

Lucie Donlan WON'T be staying in touch with the Love Island girls because she 'can't trust them'
Carla spoke out about her decision to go ahead with the nose job

Mum who faked depression to get NHS nose job is signed off work after vicious online backlash

Lifestyle