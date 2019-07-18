Ovie has sent Love Island fans WILD after steamy performance

Ovie won tonight's challenge. Picture: ITV

Tonight's challenge had all the boys take part in a steamy builder-themed routine.

Love Island viewers haven't been able to cope with the sheer smoothness Ovie just displayed on tonight's episode.

The 6ft 7 hunk has got thousands of viewers very hot under the collar as he stripped out of his builder's clothes and gave a VERY impressive performance on the show.

All of the boys gave a great whack at the challenge, with a few such as Jordan and Anton falling flat on their faces in the "cement" but one guy came out on top.

Choosing his new love interest India as his damsel in distress, he PICKED her up in a wheelbarrow and carried her around, before finishing thing off with a sexy snog.

He even walked through the fake wall like a superhero, and even the boys were feeling a bit impressed by the pro basketball player's skills.

Loads of fans took to Twitter to express their feelings towards the hunk's impressive performance.

OVIEEE can you carry me too 🥰🥵 #lovelsland — Sheedah (@SheedahBrown) July 18, 2019

God can you lift my financial status the way Ovie carried the wheelbarrow #lovelsland — misie.t (@pro_queens) July 18, 2019

Fans made hilarious jokes about the 28-year-old, saying that they wish they were the one getting carried.

Another claimed he "put every man to shame".

And a few also pointed out how awkward the challenge must've been for Francesca and Harley, who weren't picked, while Amber and India were picked twice.

Ovie just put every man to shame 🤣🤣🤣😂😂 #lovelsland — Milk & Honey (@honeybee077) July 18, 2019