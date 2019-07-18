Where is Anton, what's wrong with him and why isn't he on Love Island tonight?

The Love Island favourite won’t feature on tonight’s episode of the show.

The Love Island villa is like a revolving door of good looking people, with more big characters coming and going than ever before.

But there’s one contestant who was notably missing from last night’s dramatic instalment, as Anton Danyluk was removed from the house.

So, why was he missing and when will he be back?

Why was Anton missing from the villa?

After feeling unwell during the day, Anton spent the night away from the rest of his fellow Islanders.

This means that he's missed the arrival of the THREE new bombshells.

Is Anton back on Love Island?

Anton has since returned to the villa after making a full recovery, so will appear towards the end of tonight's episode (Thursday 18 July) of the show.

What else is happening on Love Island?

Back in the villa, Amber Gill finally got her lucky break when she was chosen to go on a date with newbie Gregg O’Shea on the Hideaway terrace.

After hitting it off with the rugby player, Amber tells her fellow Islanders she’s definitely interested, admitting: “His accent is fabulous. And he can take the banter.”

But it looks like her ex Michael Griffiths could put a spanner in the works as he sets his sights on Amber once again.

After his partner Joanna Chimonides was dumped from the Island, Michael has been left single and contemplating his future in the villa.

Speaking with Ovie by the pool, Michael let on that he may still have feelings for Amber.

Later that evening, the firefighter confided in the boys around the fire pit, admitting: “Now that Joanna has gone, it has given me time to think about things.

I’m not saying I don’t like Joanna, because I do. But I feel like because Joanna was there I actively avoided Amber.”

Jordan then replied: “I think if you did go back there, things would be so different.”