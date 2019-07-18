Where is Anton, what's wrong with him and why isn't he on Love Island tonight?

18 July 2019, 21:28 | Updated: 18 July 2019, 21:31

Anton left the Love Island villa
Anton left the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The Love Island favourite won’t feature on tonight’s episode of the show. 

The Love Island villa is like a revolving door of good looking people, with more big characters coming and going than ever before. 

But there’s one contestant who was notably missing from last night’s dramatic instalment, as Anton Danyluk was removed from the house

So, why was he missing and when will he be back? 

Why was Anton missing from the villa? 

After feeling unwell during the day, Anton spent the night away from the rest of his fellow Islanders.

This means that he's missed the arrival of the THREE new bombshells.

Is Anton back on Love Island? 

Anton has since returned to the villa after making a full recovery, so will appear towards the end of tonight's episode (Thursday 18 July) of the show. 

Read More: Love Island 2019 Arabella Chi 'growing close' to Wes Nelson

What else is happening on Love Island? 

Back in the villa, Amber Gill finally got her lucky break when she was chosen to go on a date with newbie Gregg O’Shea on the Hideaway terrace. 

After hitting it off with the rugby player, Amber tells her fellow Islanders she’s definitely interested, admitting: “His accent is fabulous. And he can take the banter.”

But it looks like her ex Michael Griffiths could put a spanner in the works as he sets his sights on Amber once again. 

After his partner Joanna Chimonides was dumped from the Island, Michael has been left single and contemplating his future in the villa. 

Read More: ‘Disrespectful’ Love Island moment between Michael and Amber sparks 147 Ofcom complaints

Speaking with Ovie by the pool, Michael let on that he may still have feelings for Amber.

Later that evening, the firefighter confided in the boys around the fire pit, admitting: “Now that Joanna has gone, it has given me time to think about things.

I’m not saying I don’t like Joanna, because I do. But I feel like because Joanna was there I actively avoided Amber.”

Jordan then replied: “I think if you did go back there, things would be so different.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Ovie won tonight's challenge

Ovie has sent Love Island fans WILD after steamy performance

Joanna Chimonides has her eye on Anton

What is Joanna Chimonides' Instagram and Twitter? Love Island star and recruitment consultant from London
ITV bosses have clamped down on drinking, smoking and nudity.

Are Love Island contestants allowed to smoke in the villa and what are the drinking rules?
Here's everything you need to know about Jonathon from Queer Eye

How old is Jonathan Van Ness, who's the Queer Eye hairdresser's ex boyfriend Wilco Froneman and is he single?
Michael has recently had a change of heart following Jaonna’s shock dumping from the villa

Love Island first look: Amber and Michael share passionate kiss after he confesses feelings

Trending on Heart

Greg is the latest bombshell to enter the villa

What rugby team does Love Island newbie Greg O'Shea play for?

Celebrities

The youngster looks just like his model mum

Who is Liz Hurley's son Damian and who's the Gucci model's dad?

Celebrities

Do you think it's an unreasonable request?

Airline cause outrage after warning breastfeeding mothers they may be asked to cover up

Lifestyle

Lucie Donlan

Lucie Donlan WON'T be staying in touch with the Love Island girls because she 'can't trust them'
Carla spoke out about her decision to go ahead with the nose job

Mum who faked depression to get NHS nose job is signed off work after vicious online backlash

Lifestyle