Love Island’s Joanna reveals the villa is HAUNTED as she claims contestants saw a ghost

Is there really a ghost in the Love Island villa? Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

It sounds like there’s one unwelcome contestant in the Love Island villa, and we’re not talking about Michael.

Love Island’s Joanna Chimonides was dumped from the villa last week, and has taken no time to dish the dirt on the behind-the-scenes gossip.

However, it appears there is something slightly more sinister happening in the villa that no viewers know about.

Talking to the Daily Star, Joanna revealed: “We had some weird stuff happen in the villa while I was there.”

She continued: “We think the place is haunted. One time Jourdan was convinced she had seen a ghost.

Joanna made the admission after being dumped from the villa. Picture: ITV

"She said she had been woken up suddenly and there was this blonde woman bent over her bed and rocking back and forwards.

"She said it looked like Belle but of course it wasn't her."

Joanna explained that it “freaked” everyone out.

Unfortunately, none of this made it onto the show, but we’re hoping there’s room for it on the unseen bits show.

Joanna left the Love Island villa after the public vote meant her and Michael became the least popular couple.

Joanna claimed some of the contestants saw a ghost. Picture: ITV

In a shock twist, the contestants were forced to vote one of them off the show, which resulted in Joanna being sent home.

In the explosive episode, Joanna and Michael left on bad terms after the firefighter didn’t offer to leave with her.

Now, Michael has confessed to Amber he still has feeling for her as Joanna is forced to watch their romance potentially return from home.

Love Island continues tonight 9PM tonight on ITV2.