This is how Caroline Flack lost weight before Love Island

Caroline's figure is amazing, but how did she do it? Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

The Love Island presenter is in incredible shape, but how did she get so trim?

Caroline Flack is absolutely everywhere at the moment - a new collection with River Island and she's the face of Love Island.

The TV presenter is looking incredibly trim, and although she always looks amazing, the star has toned up incredibly for the new season and everyone can't stop talking about how good she looks.

But how exactly did the 39-year-old shape up? We have all the info here.

Stunning Caroline has revealed in a number of pre-Love Island interviews that she "went hard" on a 12-week detox prior to the show, and has revealed how her diet and fitness plan has transformed her figure.

Rumours have been circulating that Caroline has been dating her personal trainer, Bradley Simmons, who's the man behind her amazing transformation.

Hunky Bradley is a celebrity PT who works with the likes of GQ and even has a column in Glamour UK.

Some of his other clients include Niomi Smart, Lucy Watson and Tiffany Watson and he often posts videos of his celebrity clients on Instagram.

Caroline has spoken out about one of her major diet changes which is cutting out sugar completely.

Some of the health benefits include healthier skin, improved memory and better sleep, and of course it means a huge reduction in fat and calories, which has helped her shift any excess weight.

In an interview with the Express, she said: "I went really hard with my detox.

“I probably went a little overboard because I was really strict in those 12-weeks."

"But cutting sugar made the most difference to my body.

“It’s the devil. It’s addictive and it’s in so many things you wouldn't even think of."

Caroline has always been slim but since her 2015 stint presenting The Xtra Factor she has toned up a lot.

Caroline's always been small but she's toned up and slimmed down to a size 6 since her time on the X Factor. Picture: PA

Her sessions with dishy PT Bradley Simmons has raised rumours about her romantic relationship with him.

Although Caroline has admitted she fancied him when she first started sessions, she now admits he's only a friend.

She explained to Fabulous: "When I first started working out, I was like: ‘Oh my god, he’s so handsome!’

"So I did make more of an effort. I’d have my lashes done and a full face of make-up on in the gym.

"Now I know him really well it’s just like: topknot, no make-up and I’m sweating."

She continued: "“At the minute Bradley is the only consistency in my life. I see him every day and we chat about everything. He knows all my secrets.”

Caroline started training with Bradley just after she broke things off with ex-fiance Andrew Brady last summer, and has been working hard ever since.

From yoga to HIIT sessions, her sessions are varied and she likes to mix things up.

She explained to Now that her mindset has changed completely "Before if I’d had a stressful day, I’d go to meet my friends in the pub and have a moan.

“Now I go to yoga. It really suits my head.”