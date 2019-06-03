Where is Caroline Flack's Love Island outfit from? Where to buy her episode one denim dress

3 June 2019, 16:42

Caroline Flack wore a stunning denim dress during episode one
Caroline Flack wore a stunning denim dress during episode one. Picture: ITV

Love Island 2019 kicks off tonight, and we are obsessing over host Caroline Flack's denim dress. Here's where you can buy it.

Caroline Flack has already stolen the Love Island show with her stunning dress she sported during episode one - and we're itching to snap up a similar one of our own.

Love Island spoilers: Lucie proves popular with the boys as Sherif reveals a connection to Anna

The presenter, 39, wore a strapless denim bodycon dress when she met the new islanders - and has revealed that hers is by designer label Christopher Kane.

Unfortunately, her dress is sold out, and even more unfortunately, it costs a whopping £498.

So we tracked down some alternatives.

Blue button detail stretch denim mini dress - Missguided - £35

Blue button detail stretch denim mini dress
Blue button detail stretch denim mini dress. Picture: Missguided

Click here to shop.

Katherine Denim Mini Dress - £66 - Revolve

Katherine Denim Mini Dress
Katherine Denim Mini Dress. Picture: Revolve

Click here to shop.

Mid wash button through denim dress - £24 (reduced from £40) - I Saw It First

Katherine Denim Mini Dress
Katherine Denim Mini Dress. Picture: I Saw It First

Click here to shop.

