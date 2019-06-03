Love Island spoilers: Lucie proves popular with the boys as Sherif reveals a connection to Anna

The girls wait for the boys to enter for the first coupling up. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

On tonight’s Love Island the boys fight for Lucie’s attention, Yewande and Michael connect and Sherif reveals a connection to Anna.

Love Island 2019 kicks off tonight as the contestants enter the villa for the first time.

In the first show of the series, the boys and girls will have the opportunity to couple up for the first time.

We’ll see the boys step out in front of the five girls – Anna, Lucie, Yewande, Amber and Amy – introduce themselves, before the girls show their interest by stepping forward.

The boys will then have the chance to pick the girl they want to couple up with – so, who will end up with who?

The girls look excited to arrive at the villa. Picture: ITV

Later in the show, we’ll start to see the Love Island contestants connect, as Sherif announces that he already has a connection with Anna.

When Sherif announces to Anna that he already follows her on Instagram, she says in the beach hut: “He just brought it out so casually.

“Like ‘Yeah I follow you on Instagram’. I was flattered but I didn’t expect it coming in here, that someone would follow me on Instagram.”

The boys get to pick the girl they want to couple up with. Picture: ITV

Caroline Flack returns for the first coupling of the season. Picture: ITV

She added: “When I do go out, I do tend to get that a lot.”

Scientist Yewande also ends up connecting with firefighter Michael over their interest in Science.

Yewande tells Michael: “I’m a scientist. A biologist. I studied a bio-technology degree.”

Surfer Lucie proves popular with the boys. Picture: ITV

Michael and Ywenade connect over science. Picture: ITV

Michael happily replies: “That’s quite interesting because I did bio medical science at uni.”

Will there me any chemistry between the two?

Meanwhile, Lucie will prove very popular with the boys.

The surfer attracts the interest of Joe as well as Anton, who both make their attraction to the surfer very clear.

But who does Lucie like the most?

Sherif admits to recognising Anna already. Picture: ITV

The Islanders will have their secrets exposed as they play a game of never have I ever.

The girls and boys find out that Sherif has cheated on two of his four girlfriends in the past, but will this put the ladies off?

The show comes to a dramatic close as two new boys – Curtis and Tommy – enter the villa to stir the couples up.

Will the girls be distracted from their current boys? Who will Tommy and Curtis crack on with?

Love Island airs tonight on ITV2 at 9pm.