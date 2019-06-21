Love Island viewers spot 'imposter' in the villa as girls pose by the pool

21 June 2019, 16:25

Eagle-eyed viewers were confused by the 'imposter'
Eagle-eyed viewers were confused by the 'imposter'. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Some eagle-eyed Love Island viewers noticed something unusual in the bushes of one scene while catching up on the Unseen Bits.

Love Island airs on ITV2 Monday to Friday, keeping viewers updated with the biggest news from the villa.

However, on Saturday, Love Island fans are treated to the 'Unseen Bits'.

In the most recent episode of Love Island's Unseen Bits, the girls were having an impromptu photoshoot by the pool on their villa phones.

However, it was someone or something in the bushes of the villa that got people talking.

READ MORE: Love Island's Amy left fuming as Curtis and new girl Arabella kiss

Fans were confused by what looked like a person watch the Love Islanders
Fans were confused by what looked like a person watch the Love Islanders. Picture: ITV

As the girls posed by the pool, eagle-eyed viewers couldn't help but spot what looked like an 'imposter' in the villa.

One person commented: "What is that freaky looking thing?!"

Another person joked it could be Joe – who was dumped from the villa – coming back to see Lucie.

They shared: "This will be joe in the next 24 hours!"

It is not clear what or who this is, but many have guessed it could just be a camera.

If it is a person, the likelihood is that it's a producer, gardener or cleaner.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

