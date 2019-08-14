Inside Love Island finalist Molly-Mae Hague's lavish Manchester apartment

Her incredible pad has given us a case of the green eyed monster. Picture: Instagram

The gorgeous influencer has a lush pad, and she shared a clip on her Instagram.

Molly-Mae Hague was already doing pretty well for herself before heading into the Love Island villa.

The 20-year-old was working as a full time influencer and YouTuber and was pretty damn successful - and it SHOWS.

The stunner's bedroom had a huge regal grey bed. Picture: Instagram

Her luxury Manchester apartment shocked fans who couldn't believe someone as young as Molly-Mae could afford the place - which looks like a penthouse - by herself.

She posted a short video which panned across what looks to be her living room, explains that the last time she was there, it was when she was packing for Love Island, back in June!

Molly-Mae's glamorous apartment makes us green with envy. Picture: Instagram

The stunner has had SUCH a busy few weeks since exiting the villa, doing interviews and appearances galore with beau Tommy Fury, who also lives in Manchester, so she must be buzzing to return home.

The amazing pad looks like something out of a glossy American film, and has floor to ceiling glass windows in the living room, parquet floors and glam furnishings.

She has an incredible view from her huge windows. Picture: Instagram

She's previously shared pictures on her Instagram that seem to be from her bedroom, where she has a very on-brand plush studded grey king size bed, some fluffy grey cushions and mirrored bedside tables.

When can we move in?! Seriously, we're obsessed.