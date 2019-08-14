Inside Love Island finalist Molly-Mae Hague's lavish Manchester apartment

14 August 2019, 18:38

Her incredible pad has given us a case of the green eyed monster
Her incredible pad has given us a case of the green eyed monster. Picture: Instagram

The gorgeous influencer has a lush pad, and she shared a clip on her Instagram.

Molly-Mae Hague was already doing pretty well for herself before heading into the Love Island villa.

The 20-year-old was working as a full time influencer and YouTuber and was pretty damn successful - and it SHOWS.

READ MORE: Top hairdressers explain how to style your hair like Molly-Mae

The stunner's bedroom had a huge regal grey bed
The stunner's bedroom had a huge regal grey bed. Picture: Instagram

Her luxury Manchester apartment shocked fans who couldn't believe someone as young as Molly-Mae could afford the place - which looks like a penthouse - by herself.

She posted a short video which panned across what looks to be her living room, explains that the last time she was there, it was when she was packing for Love Island, back in June!

Molly-Mae's glamorous apartment makes us green with envy
Molly-Mae's glamorous apartment makes us green with envy. Picture: Instagram

The stunner has had SUCH a busy few weeks since exiting the villa, doing interviews and appearances galore with beau Tommy Fury, who also lives in Manchester, so she must be buzzing to return home.

The amazing pad looks like something out of a glossy American film, and has floor to ceiling glass windows in the living room, parquet floors and glam furnishings.

She has an incredible view from her huge windows
She has an incredible view from her huge windows. Picture: Instagram

She's previously shared pictures on her Instagram that seem to be from her bedroom, where she has a very on-brand plush studded grey king size bed, some fluffy grey cushions and mirrored bedside tables.

When can we move in?! Seriously, we're obsessed.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Louisa Lytonn has shared some photos of her home

Inside EastEnders actress Louisa Lytton's chic home with unusual mezzanine bedroom
13 Reasons Why Cast - Season 3

Clay gets arrested in new 13 Reasons Why trailer - so did he kill Bryce Walker?
Helen has let slip a huge spoiler about her character Gail Platt

Coronation Street’s Gail Platt WILL return to the soap as actress Helen Worth lets slip major spoiler
Gemma mentioned on the show that three of her family members had heart attacks last week

Heartache for Gemma Collins and Arg as she reveals THREE of their family members had heart attacks last week

Celebrities

Fans were in tears over Debbie's exit

Emmerdale fans in tears over Debbie Dingle exit scene as actress Charley Webb goes on maternity leave

Trending on Heart

The socks will be super handy for any night out

These socks with a cushioned sole are the newest must-have for a girls night out

Fashion

In the UK, nine out of ten teenagers now use social media

New study reveals the scary effects social media is having on teenagers

Lifestyle

There is set to be a creepy-crawly invasion

Britain's set for spider INVASION as wet weather forces them indoors

Lifestyle

The best place to sit on a plane if you're a nervous flyer has been revealed

Cabin crew reveal the best place to sit on a plane if you're a nervous flyer

Lifestyle

Arg has been training hard for the challenge, and shedding the pounds in the meantime

James Argent continues to show off incredible weight loss as he trains to swim the English Channel

Celebrities