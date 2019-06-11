Kady McDermott exposes deleted Love Island fight scene that left her with bloody nose

The show didn't air the scene where Kady McDermott was left with a bloody nose. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

The season two star spoke out on Twitter about her altercation with Malia Arkian that wasn't aired.

Kady McDermott has blasted Love Island over an unaired scene of her fight with Malia Arkian that resulted in Kady being punched in the face and left with a bleeding nose.

23-year-old Kady was on the 2016 series of the ITV2 show and came in second place with ex-boyfriend Scott Thomas, but things weren't completely smooth sailing for the duo as Kady came to blows with Malia after she went on a date with Scott at the start of the series.

The other islanders had to keep Kady and Malia away from each other. Picture: ITV

Kady had been crying over Scott's date with Malia as she'd started to develop feelings for him, and a matter of minutes after newcomer Malia had entered the villa, Kady accidentally spilled a drink, some of which landed on Malia's leg.

This caused Malia to flip and her she stood up, marched away and started screaming at Kady, which caused the fiery former makeup artist to bite back.

The throwback video was reshared a few days ago on Twitter by Sam Dixon, claiming that it was when Love Island "really peaked", with thousands agreeing that it was the best season by far.

Fans crowded to share their love for the "iconic" clip, with one stating that "do you think I'd waste my wine on your leg" was the best quote of the season.

Another added: "This. Malin confronting Terry, Adam's stupid metaphors, Kady and Olivia getting locked in the hideaway and Kady going crazy, Tom's ex entering and f*****g Terry in front of everyone. Oof what a good season".

It wasn't long until a fan pulled up Kady for spilling the wine on purpose, to which the reality star replied "On my life I legit didn't".

On my life I legit didn’t 🙈🙈 — Kady (@kadymcdermottx) June 10, 2019

And that wasn't the only thing Kady had to say about the clip.

Co-star Malin Andersson, who also appears in the video shared the tweet with "Looooool", to which Kady replied with the bombshell "When she punched me and gave me a nose bleed FUN TIMES".

The former islanders joked about the punch. Picture: Twitter

Prior to this, nobody had ever heard of the nose bleed, with fans replying to her comment with: "omg I didn't know she actually hit Kady" and "wow she actually hit you?".

However, three years later Malin and Kady seem to see the funnier side of things as they joke about the situation.

Although things did become heated on the show and viewers could easily see that there was a fight between the two - the aired footage never suggested that it became as physical as it did.

The clip shows security and members of the villa getting involved, pushing Malia away from Kady. Picture: ITV

The clip shows security and some of the male islanders separating the two girls but it's been cleverly edited.

Kady's representatives later confirmed that she had to get in touch with the police after she and Malin got into a Twitter spat last July.

The feud was reignited after Kady wrote "who?" when a fan asked about Malia on Instagram.

The feud was reignited last year. Picture: Twitter

Malia then took to Twitter to @ Kady in a foul-mouthed rant, displaying the same grace she did on the show, but this time threatening Kady, saying she knew her address.

