Love Island fans convinced Amy's departure is a spoiler for tonight's second dumping

Tonight's episode will reveal the second couple to be dumped from the island after Danny and Jourdan were sent packing.

By Mared Parry

It was announced yesterday that Amy Hart had QUIT Love Island, only hours before the show aired and revealed half of the 'double dumping'.

Danny Williams and Jourdan Riane were sent home after a public vote for the most popular couple, and viewers have to wait until tonight to find out who the second couple will be.

The bottom two couples left are Curtis and Amy, and Lucy and George.

But seeing as we all already know that Amy has left the villa on her own terms - fans are all fuming that this was a huge spoiler for tonight's episode... or so they think.

They are claiming that by revealing Amy has left and her being one half of one of the potentially evicted couples, it must mean that it's Lucie and George that have had to say their bye-byes.

Fans are not happy with the major spoiler, and some have highlighted that this is an example of Amy doing-over Lucie "once again".

But everyone will need to tune into tonight's episode to find out what REALLY happens.