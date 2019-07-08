Amy Hart 'quits Love Island' following Curtis Pritchard split

Amy has left Love Island. Picture: ITV

Heartbroken Amy has left the villa.

Amy Hart has quit Love Island after being dumped by her 'half-boyfriend' Curtis Pritchard following the events of Casa Amor.

The former air stewardess, 26, has reportedly told producers that she wanted to leave after the dramatic events of the past week.

A source close to Amy told The Sun: "It was Amy's decision to walk from the villa as she felt she had gotten as much as she could from the experience.

"She fell in love, had her heart broken and couldn't stand the thought of seeing Curtis crack on with other girls while under the same roof as her.

Amy has reportedly left the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

"She was given therapy and support from the producers at ITV and they felt she was emotionally sound enough to make her own decision. They would never dream of keeping someone in there if they weren't happy about it."

Amy was dumped by Curtis after he realised that he no longer had feelings with her while she was away in Casa Amor last week. He tried to couple up with Jourdan Riane, but she chose Danny Williams.

Heart.co.uk have contacted ITV for comment.

This comes after Maura Higgins told Amy that she has feelings for Curtis.

Maura tells Amy about her feelings for Curtis in tonight's episode. Picture: ITV

In tonight's episode, Maura says: “From day one, I said that he [Curtis] would have been one of the guys I would have gone for. I do fancy him. I’m an honest person, I can’t hold back, so I did tell him that I liked him.”

Amy says: “But not honest enough to come and tell me first that you were going to do it?”

Maura replies: “When I came in here, I felt that out of all the girls here, you were the one that wouldn’t let me in.”

Amy then says: “A lot of stuff makes sense to me now. You were one of the most vocal that he didn’t deserve a second chance.”

And Maura responds with: “If you honestly think that I’ve done that to swoop in, you’re very wrong.”