Love Island villa in shock as Maura tells Amy about her feelings for Curtis

Maura and Amy come to blows in tonight's Love Island. Picture: ITV

Love Island first look: the rest of the islanders find out the truth about Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard's potential romance.

Following the now infamous events of Casa Amor last week, this Love Island series is successfully proving itself to be the most dramatic of all time.

And just when you thought things couldn't get any WILDER, Maura Higgins confessed she fancied Curtis Pritchard mere hours after he ended it with Amy Hart.

Maura recently confessed her feelings for Curtis. Picture: ITV

In tonight's episode, the villa finally find out about the potential new romance - and Maura and Amy come to blows.

Read more: Love Island branded a fix after Amy and Curtis spotted holding hands following savage breakup

After speaking to Curtis about her feelings, Maura decides to let the other girls know about their conversation.

Anna Vakili and Molly-Mae Hague are taken aback, with Anna saying: “Do you not think you should have told Amy?”

Anna is less than impressed by Maura's revelation. Picture: ITV

Maura replies: “Right now, I don’t want to hurt Amy.”

When Anna reinforces her point, Lucie points out that it's a similar situation to her telling Tommy Fury she had feelings for him.

Anna then says: “I’ll tell you straight. You [Lucie] should have told Molly before you told Tommy, and you [Maura] should have told Amy before you told Curtis. If I ended up liking one of your girl’s man, I would go to you first.”

Maura then decides to tell Amy about her conversation.

Read more: Love Island fans in stitches as Belle shaves Anton's BUM

She says: “From day one, I said that he [Curtis] would have been one of the guys I would have gone for. I do fancy him. I’m an honest person, I can’t hold back, so I did tell him that I liked him.”

Amy says: “But not honest enough to come and tell me first that you were going to do it?”

Maura finally tells Amy about her feelings for Curtis. Picture: ITV

Maura replies: “When I came in here, I felt that out of all the girls here, you were the one that wouldn’t let me in.”

Amy then says: “A lot of stuff makes sense to me now. You were one of the most vocal that he didn’t deserve a second chance.”

And Maura responds with: “If you honestly think that I’ve done that to swoop in, you’re very wrong.”

Will Curtis reciprocate her feelings for him? Time will tell...

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After