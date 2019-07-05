Love Island fans in stitches as Belle shaves Anton's BUM

5 July 2019, 22:00 | Updated: 5 July 2019, 22:02

Belle shaved Anton's bum on tonight's episode
Belle shaved Anton's bum on tonight's episode. Picture: ITV

Everyone is in disbelief about what they just witnessed.

It seems like Anton has moved on from his mum shaving his bum and has actually found a willing replacement.

On tonight's episode, Belle Hassan was pictured doing the fun job, which has sent Twitter into meltdown.

Anton has admitted he shaves his bum and that his mum does it for him usually
Anton has admitted he shaves his bum and that his mum does it for him usually. Picture: ITV

Fans found it HILARIOUS that the Scottish hunk had managed to convince his stunning other half to shave his rear so early on into their relationship.

The fully scene was only a tiny glimpse but it didn't go unnoticed.

Belle is a professional makeup artist, so how long do you reckon until she's doing tutorials on Anton?

