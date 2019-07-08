Love Island branded a fix after Amy and Curtis spotted holding hands following savage breakup

The pair had a brutal breakup but were spotted smiling and holding hands. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

Fans of the show were baffled by how happy the pair looked together and questioned the sincerity of the show.

Amy Hart was brutally dumped by Curtis Pritchard last week on Love Island and it left her heartbroken, so much so that she had to leave the villa for some therapy.

However, it seems like the pair have made up, or it sure seems that way, as they both headed out to party to Craig David on last night's episode holding hands.

Curtis can be seen happily leading Amy down the stairs holding her hand on last night's episode. Picture: ITV

The duo looked happy together are they ran out during the slow motion scenes at the start of the episode.

This hasn't sat well with viewers though, as they were quick to brand the show a fix and 'set-up'.

The pair were excited to party to Craig David who made an appearance in the villa and ran out hand in hand. Picture: ITV

I’m sorry but this show is set up 😂Curtis and Amy holding hands and running down to Craig David then the rest of the show they will show them hating each other 🤣 I suppose it is what it is #LoveIsland — katie (@lilCsoldierKT) July 7, 2019

What I want to know is if Amy hates Curtis so much and love island isn’t scripted, then why were Curtis and Amy running out holding hands together? 🧐 #LoveIsland — cobra chicken (@supbro_gan) July 7, 2019

Did anyone else notice Curtis & Amy holding hands walking to see Craig David #Suspicious @LoveIsland #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/RZyo6ezsKF — sam (@samzilla12) July 7, 2019

Curtis has been in the dog house since Amy returned from Casa Amor to find he'd made a move on another islander, model Jourdan Riane.

However, Jourdan wasn't interested and instead coupled up with Danny Williams and the pair now seem happy.

Curtis broke things off with Amy after realising she wasn't the right one for him. Picture: ITV

According to 23-year-old ballroom dancer Curtis, it made him realise he'd been lying to himself and to Amy about whether or not they had a future together, despite poor Amy realising she'd fallen in love with him.

Poor Amy handled the breakup with grace, and the 26-year-old even spoke to Jourdan and came up with a list of questions to ask her former half-boyfriend.

Curtis: I want to talk to Amy because I don’t like seeing her upset



Also Curtis: You’re not marriage material and I would never dream of having kids with you



Savage. #LoveIsland — ㅤMichael (@MXCHAELWOOTTON) July 5, 2019

The 26-year-old cabin crew manager even brutally asked Curtis to give her some constructive feedback, to which he replied saying he didn't see her as marriage material. Ouch.

So it's understandable after the savage breakup that the duo wouldn't want to look at each other, never mind hold hands.

Their relationship wasn't explored for the rest of the episode, only Curtis' chat with new love interest Maura Higgins, who pulled him for a chat.