Love Island branded a fix after Amy and Curtis spotted holding hands following savage breakup

8 July 2019, 10:34 | Updated: 8 July 2019, 10:40

The pair had a brutal breakup but were spotted smiling and holding hands
The pair had a brutal breakup but were spotted smiling and holding hands. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Fans of the show were baffled by how happy the pair looked together and questioned the sincerity of the show.

Amy Hart was brutally dumped by Curtis Pritchard last week on Love Island and it left her heartbroken, so much so that she had to leave the villa for some therapy.

However, it seems like the pair have made up, or it sure seems that way, as they both headed out to party to Craig David on last night's episode holding hands.

Curtis can be seen happily leading Amy down the stairs holding her hand on last night's episode
Curtis can be seen happily leading Amy down the stairs holding her hand on last night's episode. Picture: ITV

The duo looked happy together are they ran out during the slow motion scenes at the start of the episode.

This hasn't sat well with viewers though, as they were quick to brand the show a fix and 'set-up'.

The pair were excited to party to Craig David who made an appearance in the villa and ran out hand in hand
The pair were excited to party to Craig David who made an appearance in the villa and ran out hand in hand. Picture: ITV

Curtis has been in the dog house since Amy returned from Casa Amor to find he'd made a move on another islander, model Jourdan Riane.

However, Jourdan wasn't interested and instead coupled up with Danny Williams and the pair now seem happy.

Curtis broke things off with Amy after realising she wasn't the right one for him
Curtis broke things off with Amy after realising she wasn't the right one for him. Picture: ITV

According to 23-year-old ballroom dancer Curtis, it made him realise he'd been lying to himself and to Amy about whether or not they had a future together, despite poor Amy realising she'd fallen in love with him.

Poor Amy handled the breakup with grace, and the 26-year-old even spoke to Jourdan and came up with a list of questions to ask her former half-boyfriend.

The 26-year-old cabin crew manager even brutally asked Curtis to give her some constructive feedback, to which he replied saying he didn't see her as marriage material. Ouch.

So it's understandable after the savage breakup that the duo wouldn't want to look at each other, never mind hold hands.

Their relationship wasn't explored for the rest of the episode, only Curtis' chat with new love interest Maura Higgins, who pulled him for a chat.

