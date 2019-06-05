Love Island's Lucie Donlan shows off dramatic weight loss transformation on Instagram

5 June 2019, 17:14 | Updated: 5 June 2019, 17:21

Model Lucie has shared her previous weight loss on Instagram
Model Lucie has shared her previous weight loss on Instagram. Picture: Instagram
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The gorgeous Cornish model and surfer has shared her before and afters on Instagram

Love Island has only been on our screens for a few day but Lucie Donlan has already caught the eye of four islanders (and counting!)

She originally paired up with Michael Griffiths, but dumped him for Joe Garratt as she preferred his hair. They seemed smitten, despite Anton Danyluk swooped in and admitted he fancied her, but then Tommy Fury came in and recoupled with the beautiful blonde - stealing her from poor Joe.

Read more: Who is Lucie Donlan and what do we know about the Cornish surfer?

It's no surprise that Lucie's turned everyone's heads, she's absolutely beautiful and is in incredible shape.

The 21-year-old surfer shared a snap on her Instagram of her weight loss progress back in 2017.

Lucie's Instagram post shows off her amazing transformation
Lucie's Instagram post shows off her amazing transformation. Picture: Instagramm
Her weight loss at only 19 is serious motivation for all of us
Her weight loss at only 19 is serious motivation for all of us. Picture: Instagram

Her transformation is clearly visible, although she was still small to begin with.

She shared the post with the caption:"I've been training with @kapowhealthyliving over a year now.

"The first picture is when I first started, and the last one is where I am now."

She continued: "In just over a year I have lost around about 2 stone, and I have now reached the perfect weight for me...for #mondaymotivation this is achievable through healthy eating and regular exercise".

We're not sure about you but we're now off to the gym... we want Lucie's abs!!!!

