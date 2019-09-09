Molly-Mae Hague poses in front of giant billboard with her face on in Times Square

9 September 2019, 17:42

The Love Island star has had a dream come true
The Love Island star has had a dream come true. Picture: Instagram

The Love Island finalist posed with a picture of herself up on a billboard in Times Square.

Molly-Mae Hague has been living the dream since leaving the Love Island villa, despite not winning the series with beau Tommy Fury.

She's recently signed a huge deal with PrettyLittleThing for a whopping £500,000 and her first collection with the brand dropped last week.

Molly-Mae is happier than ever with her 'perfect' relationship with Tommy Fury

The stunning blonde, 20, has also just bought a three bedroom property with Tommy, and the pair are happier than ever.

During her collection's launch in Manchester last week, she opened up about how she would be attending New York Fashion Week before heading to Vegas.

And the star got more than she bargained for when walking through Times Square, as she spotted herself on a gigantic billboard in one of the most famous parts of the city.

Molly-Mae shared a picture of herself dressed all in black, captioned: "That’s me.... on a billboard... in Times Square...😩🖤" clearly in disbelief at what she was witnessing.

Friends rushed to congratulate her on the achievement, with Maura Higgins commenting "Literally INSANE", and YouTuber Saffron Barker saying "Wow!! Go girl!".

Stephanie Lam, from 2018's Love Island said: "Ughhhh I am so proud of you my girl" and Rosie Williams added: "So happy for you 😍😍♥️♥️".

This is just the start for Molly-Mae, so this probably won't be the last time she sees her face up there in lights.

