What plastic surgery and fillers has Love Island star Shaughna Phillips had done?

The Love Island star looks absolutely incredible. Picture: Instagram

The political babe is an absolute stunner, but has she had any surgical or non-surgical work done?

Love Island 2020 is back and with it comes a whole new wave of sexy islanders.

Shaughna Phillips is one of those islanders and the Londoner is already winning over the hearts of the nation with her straight-talking banter.

But what procedures, fillers and surgery has the contestant had done? We investigate...

Shaughna's got a very defined face. Picture: Instagram

What cosmetic procedures has Shaughna had done?

Heart spoke to renowned surgeon Mr Alex Karidis about the islanders' potential procedures, and he revealed: "Shaughna has the 'flawless' look that we've seen of Love Island contestants in recent series.

"It looks like Shaughna has possibly had some light facial treatments around the face to improve her complexion and bring out the glow of the skin and accentuate her natural features."

The star pictured as a teen. Picture: Instagram

He continued: "Some enhancements of the lips looks to have been done as these seem to be more full compared to previous photos. It also look like there may be a little botox work around the eyebrows to give them the defined arched or lifted look that we're seeing.

What plastic surgery has Shaughna had done?

It's unknown whether or not the star has had any surgical work done, but Mr Karidis has given his verdict.

The star looks very different to what she did at a younger age. Picture: ITV

He said: "It's possible that there has been rhinoplasty work to sculpt the shape of the nose as there seems to be a very defined outlined and contour.

"Although of course, this can be difficult to determine without standardised reference before photos."