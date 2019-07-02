Caroline Flack teases tonight's Love Island as one of the most explosive episodes ever

Caroline Flack is preparing Love Island viewers for a huge episode . Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Caroline Flack has hinted tonight's episode of Love Island, the recoupling after Casa Amor, will leave viewers shocked.

Tonight's Love Island will see the boys and girls decide whether they want to stay in their current couple, or recouple with one of the new six boys or girls.

This twist comes after the classic Casa Amor week on the hit reality show.

With Curtis, Anna, Michael and Maura unsure what they are going to do, the episode is set to be a dramatic one.

Now, host of the show Caroline Flack has teased the episode as one of the most explosive yet.

Caroline Flack will return to the vila for the recoupling. Picture: Instagram

Caroline teased the episode as "fire". Picture: Instagram

Sharing on her Instagram story footage of tonight's episode, she wrote: "I have worked on this show for five years... but... tonight's show is...", following by the fire emoji.

As it stands, Curtis and Amy appear to be the most talked about couple, as the dancer has to decide whether he sticks with Amy, his "half" girlfriend, or couples up with Jourdan, a new girl who he admits has turned his head.

In tonight's episode, Amy – who is in Casa Amor and away from Curtis – tells Molly-Mae she loves Curtis.

However, in the original villa, Curtis is talking to Tommy about being torn.

Amy and Curtis' relationship is at risk as he shows interest in new girl Jourdan. Picture: ITV

He says to Tommy: "How has my head been turned? I was going to ask Amy to be my girlfriend… I’m in a tricky predicament.”

Later, during a conversation with Jourdan, he confesses how he is feeling.

He says: "I have a good relationship with Amy. I have a good connection with Amy, she’s a lovely young lady, she’s fascinating. I could see things working with her... But how can somebody go from being in a good relationship to feeling something completely different with somebody else in three days.

“Loads of people have walked into the villa, I’ve not even looked at anyone. This is why I don’t know why you have swayed me in a different direction.

Curtis has been divided by the two girls. Picture: ITV

“You are clearly stunning, you seem very clever, you seem like you’ve got a good heart and there clearly is something missing with me and Amy otherwise it wouldn’t have happened.”

He then adds: “I’m shocked, really shocked. I didn’t think I would be turned. I’m thinking with my gut and my heart now… If a recoupling was in half an hour, I’d be going off my gut, I’d choose you.”

But who will Curtis choose? Who will the other couple up with? Find out tonight on ITV2 at 9PM.