Love Island’s Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae melt hearts as viewers spot their tributes to one another

2 July 2019, 12:17

Tommy and Molly-Mae appear to be missing each other
Tommy and Molly-Mae appear to be missing each other. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Love Island’s Tommy and Molly-Mae have been split during the week of Casa Amor, but are finding a special way to remember each other.

Love Island’s famous Casa Amor returned this week, seeing the boys and girl put to their hardest test yet.

Among the couples split are Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury, who’s relationship has been improving day by day.

Both Molly and Tommy are staying true to each other while divided, and are set on not having their heads turned by any other boys or girls.

Proving just how sweet they are, viewers spotted the cute way Molly-Mae and Tommy are remembering each other while away from each other.

Tommy appeared to have wrapped one of Molly's necklaces around the toy
Tommy appeared to have wrapped one of Molly's necklaces around the toy. Picture: ITV

Sleeping out on the day bed out of respect for Molly, Tommy could be seen getting cosy to her teddy she bought into the villa.

The teddy also appeared to have a necklace of Molly’s – a gold heart necklace – wrapped around it.

Molly, who also slept on the day bed, could be seen wearing Tommy’s grey jumper to bed.

The scenes melted fans hearts, with one commenting: “Tommy sleeping outside with Molly’s teddy while she’s away is actually the cutest thing. My heart!”

Molly-Mae wore Tommy's jumper to bed
Molly-Mae wore Tommy's jumper to bed. Picture: ITV

Another added: “Molly wearing tommy’s jumper and Tommy sleeping with Molly’s teddy...ah found my winners #LoveIsland.”

During their time in the separate villas, Tommy and Molly-Mae have stayed faithful to one another, apart from an occasional kiss during a competition.

Other couples however, including Amy and Curtis and Amber and Michael, are looking to be tested as both boys have their heads turned by the new girls.

