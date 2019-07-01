Love Island first look: Curtis has his head turned by newbie Jourdan

While Amy is spending time in the Casa Amor villa, her Love Island romance with Curtis might be crashing to the ground.

Curtis Pritchard has been left in confusion after spending time with newcomer Jourdan and Amy is blissfully unaware.

The pro dancer's head has been turned by the newbie and he's admitted to being in a "predicament" about his love life.

After getting to know Jourdan, Curtis confessed in the Beach Hut: "Jourdan seems lovely, she's attractive, she's nice, I seem to have clicked with her a little bit. Is she better than Amy? I can't say... I don't know yet.

"If I didn't have this chat with Jourdan, I wouldn't have been true to myself. I'm not saying my head has been turned but am I better suited to somebody else? I'm confused."

Curtis makes a confession in the Beach Hut. Picture: ITV / Love Island

After saying to Jourdan that he would be "kicking himself" if he didn't explore their chemistry further, Curtis is confronted by the boys who want to check on how he's feeling.

Curtis tells Michael: "Me and Amy are good, I can see things working on the outside, there's nothing wrong with that situation so this is what has confused me so much. All these new girls have come in, I've felt something different."

He added: "There must be something missing. I'm in such a predicament right now."

