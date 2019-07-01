Love Island first look: Curtis has his head turned by newbie Jourdan

1 July 2019, 16:28

While Amy is spending time in the Casa Amor villa, her Love Island romance with Curtis might be crashing to the ground.

Curtis Pritchard has been left in confusion after spending time with newcomer Jourdan and Amy is blissfully unaware.

The pro dancer's head has been turned by the newbie and he's admitted to being in a "predicament" about his love life.

After getting to know Jourdan, Curtis confessed in the Beach Hut: "Jourdan seems lovely, she's attractive, she's nice, I seem to have clicked with her a little bit. Is she better than Amy? I can't say... I don't know yet.

"If I didn't have this chat with Jourdan, I wouldn't have been true to myself. I'm not saying my head has been turned but am I better suited to somebody else? I'm confused."

Curtis makes a confession in the Beach Hut
Curtis makes a confession in the Beach Hut. Picture: ITV / Love Island

After saying to Jourdan that he would be "kicking himself" if he didn't explore their chemistry further, Curtis is confronted by the boys who want to check on how he's feeling.

Curtis tells Michael: "Me and Amy are good, I can see things working on the outside, there's nothing wrong with that situation so this is what has confused me so much. All these new girls have come in, I've felt something different."

He added: "There must be something missing. I'm in such a predicament right now."

READ MORE: Love Island fans DESPERATE for Curtis Pritchard to dump Amy Hart as he reveals 'confusion' over feelings

Amy is blissfully unaware while in Casa Amor
Amy is blissfully unaware while in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV / Love Island

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Yewande has revealed her doubts over Michael and Amber

Love Island’s Yewande fears pal Amber will get DUMPED as new girl Jourdan is ‘exactly Michael’s type’
Yewande has dished the dirt on Amy and Curtis

Love Island’s Yewande Biala not convinced by Amy and Curtis' relationship as fans urge them to SPLIT
Despite vowing to stay loyal to Amy, it looks as if Curtis' head could be turning as he falls for TWO new girls.

Love Island fans DESPERATE for Curtis Pritchard to dump Amy Hart as he reveals 'confusion' over feelings
Love Island Aftersun got very awkward last night

Love Island fans cringe as Yewande Biala and Arabella Chi suffer awkward reunion on Aftersun
Strictly Come Dancing's Pasha Kovalev

Strictly Come Dancing Pasha Kovalev: Wife Rachel Riley, net worth and the Strictly curse revealed

Trending on Heart

Phillip Schofield thrilled fans after stripping off in his garden

Phillip Schofield sends fans crazy as he goes topless and hoses himself down in the garden

News

With UK temperatures rising, how hot is too hot to work?

How hot is too hot to work and what is the maximum legal temperature before you get sent home?

Lifestyle

Cher Webb's tips how to organise your make-up like a pro

Make-up artist Cher Webb's tips for organising your beauty stash like a pro

Beauty

This Morning's Holly Willoughby defends Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during tense ‘private christening’ debate

This Morning's Holly Willoughby defends Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during tense ‘private christening’ debate

Celebrities

Changing contracts has just got a whole lot easier

EE, Three, Vodafone and O2 customers offered important change to contracts in huge shake up

Technology

The former Countdown host impressed fans with her heatwave attire

Carol Vorderman looks fabulous in bikini at 58

Celebrities