Love Island fans DESPERATE for Curtis Pritchard to dump Amy Hart as he reveals 'confusion' over feelings

Despite vowing to stay loyal to Amy, it looks as if Curtis' head could be turning as he falls for TWO new girls. Picture: ITV

The professional dancer admits TWO of the new Casa Amor girls have turned his head as viewers beg for him to call it quits with the air stewardess

Love Island fans are calling for Curtis Pritchard to dump "half-girlfriend" Amy Hart after he admitted he was "confused" about his feelings.

The professional ballroom dancer, 23, revealed last night that two of the new Casa Amor contestants had caught his eye, which led to doubts about his romance with the 26-year-old air stewardess.

And many viewers were delighted to see Curtis questioning his relationship, taking to Twitter to share how they really felt about the longest-standing couple in the villa.

One user wrote: "I desperately want Curtis to dump Amy for another girl not only for the sake of his mental health but also for the dRaMa #Loveisland"

"Curtis mate please dump Amy #LoveIsland," said a second.

A third added: "Curtis do your ting, i need Amy OUT of that house #LoveIsland."

#loveisland

Curtis: I’m happy with Amy



*Wes randomly appears in the villa*

Wes: But, could you be happier



Curtis: pic.twitter.com/BHfuLuwDkI — Enamulhudha_ (@enamulhudha) June 30, 2019

The whole of the UK screaming at the TV..... Yes #Curtis..Please please get to know the other girl's! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/nWAwuWOtdE — MICHELLE☀️ (@mlhg0040) June 30, 2019

Jourdan Riane and Joanna Chimonides entered the villa on Friday night along with four other girls who have taken the place of the original Islanders.

And some major drama is set to play out as Curtis admitted the two stunning newcomers will be a "massive test" for him.

Despite vowing to stay loyal to his partner and sleeping outside on the day bed, he told his best pal Tommy:

“I have an amazing thing with Amy.

"Something really good and I really enjoy and I really like everything about it. I like waking up next to Amy. Amy’s smart, she’s clever, she’s fantastic, she’s awesome. It would have to take a lot."

Model and actress Jourdan Riane has caught the ballroom dancer's eye. Picture: ITV

Joanna Chimonides, a recruitment consultant from London, has also turned Curtis' head. Picture: ITV

But it seemed the couple's blossoming relationship might not be enough to keep Curtis' head from turning.

He later admitted: “I’m a bit all over the place.

"There is nothing wrong with me and Amy in any way.

"Our relationship is great, everything is incredible, it’s fantastic. I like her, I like spending time with her, I can see it working in the long run on the outside, I really can.

"But I don’t know why, I’m really confused. These girls have come in and there’s two of them. Jourdan and Joanna.

"I don’t know mate, I feel a little bit weird. Maybe this is just going to be a massive test.

"Why am I even thinking about this situation?”

Curtis' doubts haven't been mirrored by self-confessed unlucky-in-love Islander Amy, who is staying loyal to her ballroom dancer partner and insisting her head could never be turned.

Amy told Molly-Mae: “I am in an exclusive relationship with a boy I see a future with.

"So I don’t want to share a bed with anyone else.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.