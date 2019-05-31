What rugby team did Love Island’s Joe Garratt play for and what position did he play?

31 May 2019, 12:54

The baby-faced islander used to play rugby semi-professionally
The baby-faced islander used to play rugby semi-professionally. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The brand new island has mentioned he used to be a semi-professional rugby player before setting up his catering business

Baby-faced islander Joe Garratt hails from South East London, and has stated his 'claim to fame' is that he used to play semi-professional rugby.

But what do we know about Joe's rugby career? Here's all the info...

View this post on Instagram

Unreal shift from the boys today, 59-52 Win!👏#Joué

A post shared by Joe Garratt (@josephgarratt) on

What rugby team did Joe play for?

Joe isn't shy about his past as a hunky rugby player, he has posts all over his social media accounts.

The 22-year-old played for the Old Elthamians RFC, which is an English rugby union club based in Mottingham, South East London.

They're currently in the third tier of English club rugby, and run four senior teams and a full range of junior teams.

Read more: Everything you need to know about Love Island's Joe Garratt

What position did he play?

View this post on Instagram

Vs Hornets #NationalCup

A post shared by Joe Garratt (@josephgarratt) on

Joe played the position of fly half, and there are many pictures of him kicking on his Instagram.

This means he has the number 10 on his jersey, and is the position Jonathan Sexton, Dan Carter and Grant Fox all played.

