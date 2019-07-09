Who is Francesca Allen? New Love Island girl from Essex

Francesca Allen will shake things up in the villa. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

The brand new bombshell will arrive tonight after the dramatic double dumping.

Love Island are shaking things up in the villa once again, sending in two brand new islanders only just after they dumped two couple from the villa.

So who is the brand new girl, Francesca? Here's all you need to know.

Who is Francesca Allen?

23-year-old Francesca hails from Essex and is the co-owner of a clothing boutique.

She rates herself a seven out of 10 and has been single for 10 months.

She's a bit taller than average at 5ft 8, so is looking for a tall guy in the villa.

What is Francesca's Instagram handle?

You can follow her on @francesca_allen where she frequently posts stylish pictures of her outfits.

Before entering the villa, she had 4k followers, let's watch those numbers fly up!

Who does she fancy in the villa?

Belle should keep an eye out as Francesca fancies no other than ANTON.

She claims: "I've liked him from the beginning" but also fancies a little bit of Curtis.

What's Francesca's claim to fame?

Coming from Essex, it's no surprise that she's familiar with all of the TOWIE lot.

In her entry interview she said: "I know quite a lot of the TOWIE cast - Georgia Kousoulou, Chloe Ross, Chloe Lewis - they all come to the shop".

Her sister's boyfriend is Sam Faires' boyfriend's brother, so she knows her too.

Also, last year's Jack Fowler used to be Francesca's PT.