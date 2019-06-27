Who is George Rains? Love Island new guy and builder from Essex

George has a killer jawline and will slay in the villa. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

Gorgeous George will be one of the brand new islanders

Casa Amor is HERE and a whopping twelve new islanders will head into the ITV2 show.

George is one of the newbies on Love Island, so what do we know about him?

Who is George Rains?

Blondie George is 22 years old and is a proper Essex lad.

He works as a builder and loves going to the gym.

George rates himself a solid 7.5 and explains people always compliment his jawline.

What's George's Instagram handle?

You can give George a follow on @_georgerains

He only has a tiny 331 followers at the moment and six posts.

Who does he have his eye on in the villa?

George loves a curvy girl and says he's a big fan of Kim Kardashian, so it's no surprise he likes the look of Anna.

He's also said that Amber "is his type" and states some of his other celebrity crushes are Nicole Scherzinger and Love Island's Samira Mighty.