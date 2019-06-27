Who is George Rains? Love Island new guy and builder from Essex

27 June 2019, 22:15 | Updated: 27 June 2019, 22:21

George has a killer jawline and will slay in the villa
George has a killer jawline and will slay in the villa. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Gorgeous George will be one of the brand new islanders

Casa Amor is HERE and a whopping twelve new islanders will head into the ITV2 show.

George is one of the newbies on Love Island, so what do we know about him?

Who is George Rains?

Blondie George is 22 years old and is a proper Essex lad.

He works as a builder and loves going to the gym.

George rates himself a solid 7.5 and explains people always compliment his jawline.

What's George's Instagram handle?

You can give George a follow on @_georgerains

He only has a tiny 331 followers at the moment and six posts.

Who does he have his eye on in the villa?

George loves a curvy girl and says he's a big fan of Kim Kardashian, so it's no surprise he likes the look of Anna.

He's also said that Amber "is his type" and states some of his other celebrity crushes are Nicole Scherzinger and Love Island's Samira Mighty.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Marvin Brooks is one of the six new boys set to enter Love Island's Casa Amor.

Who is Marvin Brooks? 29-year-old Love Island star and Harry Redknapp’s personal trainer
Beautiful Belle will be heading into the villa

Who is Belle Hassan? Meet the new Love Island girl whose dad is a Game of Thrones actor
Jourdan is a professional model and will definitely turn heads

Who is Jourdan Riane? Love Island 2019 star and model/actress from Essex
Maria is an absolute worldie who will undoubtedly turn heads

How old is Maria Wild? Meet the new Love Island girl and VIP host from Cheltenham
Stevie Bradley is one of the six new boys entering Love Island's Casa Amor.

How old is Stevie Bradley? Meet the new Love Island guy and student from Isle of Man

Trending on Heart

Ovie Soko is joining Love Island in the Casa Amor twist

Who is Love Island's Ovie Soko? Meet the pro basketball player from London

News

Dan Rose, 21, has already hit the headlines for admitting he wants to steal Amy from Curtis.

Who is Love Island’s Dan Rose? Meet the bathroom salesman from Nuneaton
Nabila is ready to shake up the villa

Who is Nabila Badda? New Love Island girl and hostess from London
Joanna Chimonides has her eye on Anton

Who is Joanna Chimonides? 2019 Love Island star and recruitment consultant from London
Lavena is a 23-year-old from Croydon

Who is Love Island's Lavena Back? Meet the new Casa Amor girl from Croydon