Who is Tamer Hassan? Love Island’s Belle Hassan reveals dad as film star from EastEnders and Game Of Thrones

Love Island's Belle revealed her dad is a famous actor. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Alice Dear

Belle has revealed to love interest Anton her dad, Tamer Hassan, is a famous film actor.

It appears Anton has finally found his match in the Love Island villa, after weeks of searching.

Anton and Belle Hassan have hit it off since Casa Amor, and in tonight’s episode even enjoyed their first date.

During their date, Belle revealed to Anton that her father is a famous actor.

But who is Tamer Hassan? What has he been in?

Tamer Hassan has starred in film alongside Danny Dyer. Picture: Getty

Who is Tamer Hassan?

Tamer, 51, is an English actor.

He was born in London in 1968 and has a daughter called Belle, who is currently appearing on this year’s Love Island.

Anton was left shocked at the revelation. Picture: ITV

What films has Tamer Hassan starred in?

Tamar has starred in a number of films and TV programmes.

In 2004, he starred as Fred in The Football Factory, and in 2005 even had a small role in Batman Begins.

In 2008, Tamer starred in EastEnders as Ahmet.

Other roles have seen Tamer as Matthew in Kick-Ass, Khal Forzo in Game Of Thrones and most recently Hate ‘Em 2017.

What has Belle said about her dad?

During a date with Anton, he asked the blonde beauty what her parents do.

Belle explained: “My Mum is in beauty and my Dad is an actor. He’s in a lot of British gangster films.”

