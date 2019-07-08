Who is Tamer Hassan? Love Island’s Belle Hassan reveals dad as film star from EastEnders and Game Of Thrones

8 July 2019, 22:00

Love Island's Belle revealed her dad is a famous actor
Love Island's Belle revealed her dad is a famous actor. Picture: Getty/ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Belle has revealed to love interest Anton her dad, Tamer Hassan, is a famous film actor.

It appears Anton has finally found his match in the Love Island villa, after weeks of searching.

Anton and Belle Hassan have hit it off since Casa Amor, and in tonight’s episode even enjoyed their first date.

During their date, Belle revealed to Anton that her father is a famous actor.

But who is Tamer Hassan? What has he been in?

Tamer Hassan has starred in film alongside Danny Dyer
Tamer Hassan has starred in film alongside Danny Dyer. Picture: Getty

Who is Tamer Hassan?

Tamer, 51, is an English actor.

He was born in London in 1968 and has a daughter called Belle, who is currently appearing on this year’s Love Island.

Anton was left shocked at the revelation
Anton was left shocked at the revelation. Picture: ITV

What films has Tamer Hassan starred in?

Tamar has starred in a number of films and TV programmes.

In 2004, he starred as Fred in The Football Factory, and in 2005 even had a small role in Batman Begins.

In 2008, Tamer starred in EastEnders as Ahmet.

Other roles have seen Tamer as Matthew in Kick-Ass, Khal Forzo in Game Of Thrones and most recently Hate ‘Em 2017.

What has Belle said about her dad?

During a date with Anton, he asked the blonde beauty what her parents do.

Belle explained: “My Mum is in beauty and my Dad is an actor. He’s in a lot of British gangster films.”

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Hopper's letter to Eleven in Stranger Things has fans in floods of tears

Hopper's letter to Eleven in Stranger Things has fans in floods of tears
Amy has left Love Island

Amy Hart 'quits Love Island' following Curtis Pritchard split
The Disney film Mulan is based on a folk tale

Who was Hua Mulan? The true story that inspired the original Disney film Mulan and upcoming remake
X Factor All Stars will have all the old winners

X Factor All Stars: Who is competing in the reboot and when is it on TV?
Adam has been forced to choose between Habida and Honey

EastEnders spoilers: Adam finally forced to choose between Honey and Habida?

Trending on Heart

John McCririck has died aged 79

John McCririck cause of death: How did the racing pundit and Celebrity Big Brother star die?

Celebrities

Mercury is in retrograde - here's what it means

Mercury is in retrograde - here's how it could affect your mood

Lifestyle

Stevie Wonder announced at the BST Festival in Hyde Park that he was undergoing kidney transplant surgery this year

How old is Stevie Wonder, why is he having a kidney transplant and what did he say at British Summertime Festival?

Celebrities

The mum has praised her 'guardian angel' son

Mum reveals how 'angel' son discovered her breast cancer while breastfeeding

Lifestyle

Maura and Amy come to blows in tonight's Love Island

Love Island villa in shock as Maura tells Amy about her feelings for Curtis