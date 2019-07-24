Who is Jordan texting? Love Island fans baffled after model's spotted messaging mystery person

Jordan was spotted texting by viewers. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

The model was spotted texting someone on tonight's show.

Jordan Hames was clocked texting someone on tonight's show and it's had fans asking questions.

All of the islanders are allowed phones in the villa, but after the whole Anton offering his number to the shop keeper debacle, Love Island viewers are confused as to who the islanders are actually allowed to contact.

Can someone tell me who Jordan is texting on his love island phone that has no access to the internet or the outside world and the only other contacts are the islanders??? 😂 #loveisland — ʕ•́ᴥ•̀ʔっ (@isicairnsxo) July 24, 2019

Jordan was spotted on his phone during an intense part of the show. Picture: ITV

According to former islanders, they only use the phones to take pictures and videos of each other, and allowed to text each other.

The phones are also obviously used when there are dumping, announcements for dates or different challenges.

Many of the fans took to Twitter to joke about Jordan being on his phone during a heated part of the show, with some suggesting he might've been texting his friend and ex-islander Michael.

Has Micheal been texting Jordan on the sly???? Bloody hell mate #LoveIsland — H (@HM_2296) July 24, 2019

Others also joked he was on the phone with the producers, saying he'd done the job.

This comes after many fans believed that the reason everything went south with Jordan and Anna was down to producers meddling, seeing as the couple seemed so content up until the last two days.

Jordan on his phone texting the producers the business has been done lmao #LoveIsland — quisha (@quisharose) July 24, 2019

Jordan is definitely texting the producers to say “it’s done” 😂 #LoveIsland — Kia Newman (@NewmanKia) July 24, 2019

Whoever he was texting, it definitely wasn't anyone from outside the villa, so everyone can rest easy.

Maybe he was making a list just like Amy Hart did when she and Curtis broke up, potentially taking notes?

The Love Island final airs Monday July 29th at 9pm.