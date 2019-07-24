Anna Vakili’s sister launches into foul-mouthed rant about Jordan after explosive Love Island episode

24 July 2019, 12:06

Anna's sister had a few words for Jordan after he cracked on with India
Anna's sister had a few words for Jordan after he cracked on with India. Picture: ITV/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Love Island contestant Anna was left enraged after Jordan’s feelings for India were revealed, but her sister Mandi has her back.

Love Island fans were left stunned last night after Jordan revealed his head had been turned by India.

This bombshell came only days after Jordan asked the brunette beauty to be his girlfriend.

Following Anna and Jordan’s dramatic showdown in the villa, Anna’s sister, Mandi, took to Instagram to share her views on the situation.

In a scathing rant, Mandi, who is the spitting image of sister Anna, called Jordan a “Shrek lookalike”, claiming that he had been “faking” his feelings to get to the final.

READ MORE: Love Island announce two series will now be aired every year

Mandi, Anna's sister, has accused Jordan of faking his feelings to get to the final
Mandi, Anna's sister, has accused Jordan of faking his feelings to get to the final. Picture: Instagram

She said: “I can’t even believe this f**king 23-year-old, f**king Shrek lookalike has been playing a game with Anna this whole time. He’s been lying through the gaps in his f**king teeth.

“That’s where he’s been hiding his feelings, in them gaps. Now it makes sense why they’re there.”

She went on to add: “You’ve been playing a game, number one, he’s been f**king faking it this whole time to get to the finals.

“Also, this is why you haven’t had a relationship, because you just have no f**king feelings.”

Anna's sister has been running her social media sites since she's been in the villa
Anna's sister has been running her social media sites since she's been in the villa. Picture: Instagram
Anna was left shocked when she found out about Jordan's feelings for India
Anna was left shocked when she found out about Jordan's feelings for India. Picture: ITV

Mandi, who has been running Anna’s social media since she has been in the villa, also questioned why Jordan asked Anna to be his girlfriend in the first place.

She asked: “Why would you ask someone to be your girlfriend, if you have have that doubt in your mind that your head might turn.”

Continuing her rant, Mandi said: “This is what happens when you boast a nobody’s ego, because you give them some ground and then they start f**king growing some wings, thinking they’re the s**t.”

Mocking Jordan, she added: “Ahh let me fly to India now, because I’ve already accomplished Persia, now I can get India.”

Watch Love Island tonight on ITV2 at 9PM for the latest gossip.

