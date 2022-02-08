Masked Singer fans convinced Panda accidentally said her name live on air

8 February 2022, 08:22

Heart reporter

The Masked Singer viewers think they heard Panda reveal her name live on the show.

With The Masked Singer final just around the corner, viewers have been busy guessing who could be behind Panda.

But after Saturday evening’s show, some fans think they heard a VERY big clue that the celebrity hiding in the costume is Natalie Imbruglia.

During the VT for the cute character, many people at home thought they heard the Australian singer and actress say her surname.

The Masked Singer fans think they spotted something about Panda
The Masked Singer fans think they spotted something about Panda. Picture: ITV

Taking to Reddit, one person said: “The VT for Panda, she said her surname, which further proves it’s Natalie Imbruglia, plus that singing voice was unmistakably her."

Someone else agreed: “Deffo. Unmistakably her voice singing tonight. Plus she said her surname in the VT.”

While a third added: "I'm still going for Natalie Imbruglia for Panda."

However, many fans missed the clue, with another viewer writing: “I have to rewatch it again. I didn’t hear Imbruglia at all”.

Some other hints which could point towards Natalie, 47, is the fact she ‘explores the world’ and says ‘nature is good for the mind’.

The Masked Singer fans think Natalie Imbruglia is behind Panda
The Masked Singer fans think Natalie Imbruglia is behind Panda. Picture: Alamy

The cuddly creature was also roasting some marshmallows with the acronym 'TWDFL'.

Could the hints about exploring be a nod to Natalie’s younger years growing up in Australia and starring on Neighbours?

Other guesses for Panda include the likes of Alesha Dixon, Helen Skelton, Emily Atack and Kate Hudson.

This comes after the semi-final saw judges Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, and Jonathan Ross send home two more celebrities.

Destiny Child’s singer Michelle Williams was revealed as Rockhopper, while Traffic Cone unmasked himself as Aled Jones.

Now only three characters remain to battle it out in the final, including Panda, Robobunny, and Mushroom.

After he left the show, Aled appeared on Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda and told us he struggled to sing in his Traffic Cone costume.

“I almost had a heart attack trying to dance in that outfit,” he said.

“You can’t see anything, literally nothing at all and I started moving the first time I sang it and after the first phrase I thought ‘I’m going to die I can’t carry on.’”

When Amanda then asked him about the secrecy surrounding the show, he added: “You have no idea, about half an hour before you arrive you have to put a balaclava on, visor, gloves and a hoodie that says ‘don’t speak to me’.

“You never ever see anyone else. I never saw another contestant.”

