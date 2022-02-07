Masked Singer viewers convinced Charlotte Church is mushroom after unearthing old video
7 February 2022, 10:57
Could Charlotte Church be the celebrity behind the Mushroom mask?
Listen to this article
The Masked Singer viewers are convinced Mushroom is Charlotte Church.
The Welsh singer-songwriter, 35, has been connected to the character after Mushroom's hand gesture was linked to one of Charlotte's previous TV appearances.
During last weekend's episode of The Masked Singer, Mushroom performed a rendition of Demi Lovato's Stone Cold for judges Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and guest judge Olly Alexander.
Following the performance, comedian Mo guessed Charlotte Church was behind the Mushrooms mask after making a birthday connection from one of the clues.
At this moment, Mushroom raised their little finger to the corner of her mouth, imitating a cheeky face.
While it may not appear like too much of a giveaway, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that only months ago, during an appearance on Celebrity Catchphrase, Charlotte Church made the exact same gesture.
This episode of Celebrity Catchphrase aired on December 11 last year, which could be around the same time The Masked Singer was being filmed.
While we will have to wait until the mask is taken off to know for sure, fans of the show are confident this is not a coincidence.
One person commented: "CHARLOTTE CHURCH PUT HER FINGER NEAR HER MOUTH THE SAME WAY MUSHROOM DID ON THE MASKED SINGER!!!!! Not ONLY is that might be a hand gesture but all the other clues match up too."
Another posted: "Charlotte Church is mushroom 1000% #TheMaskedSinger."
Other guesses from the panel of judges include Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall, Sheridan Smith and Willow Smith.
