Masked Singer viewers convinced Charlotte Church is mushroom after unearthing old video

7 February 2022, 10:57

Does this mean Charlotte Church is The Masked Singer's Mushroom?
Does this mean Charlotte Church is The Masked Singer's Mushroom? Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Could Charlotte Church be the celebrity behind the Mushroom mask?

The Masked Singer viewers are convinced Mushroom is Charlotte Church.

The Welsh singer-songwriter, 35, has been connected to the character after Mushroom's hand gesture was linked to one of Charlotte's previous TV appearances.

During last weekend's episode of The Masked Singer, Mushroom performed a rendition of Demi Lovato's Stone Cold for judges Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and guest judge Olly Alexander.

Following the performance, comedian Mo guessed Charlotte Church was behind the Mushrooms mask after making a birthday connection from one of the clues.

Mushroom have been impressing The Masked Singer judges with their powerful voice
Mushroom have been impressing The Masked Singer judges with their powerful voice. Picture: ITV

At this moment, Mushroom raised their little finger to the corner of her mouth, imitating a cheeky face.

While it may not appear like too much of a giveaway, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that only months ago, during an appearance on Celebrity Catchphrase, Charlotte Church made the exact same gesture.

Charlotte Church appeared on Celebrity Catchphrase back in December 2021
Charlotte Church appeared on Celebrity Catchphrase back in December 2021. Picture: ITV

This episode of Celebrity Catchphrase aired on December 11 last year, which could be around the same time The Masked Singer was being filmed.

While we will have to wait until the mask is taken off to know for sure, fans of the show are confident this is not a coincidence.

One person commented: "CHARLOTTE CHURCH PUT HER FINGER NEAR HER MOUTH THE SAME WAY MUSHROOM DID ON THE MASKED SINGER!!!!! Not ONLY is that might be a hand gesture but all the other clues match up too."

Another posted: "Charlotte Church is mushroom 1000% #TheMaskedSinger."

Eagle-eyed fans spotted this very subtle gesture from Mushroom during oneof the shows
Eagle-eyed fans spotted this very subtle gesture from Mushroom during oneof the shows. Picture: ITV

Other guesses from the panel of judges include Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall, Sheridan Smith and Willow Smith.

