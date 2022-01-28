Masked Singer’s Doughnuts ‘revealed’ as I’m A Celeb star after Sweet Caroline hint

28 January 2022, 12:17 | Updated: 28 January 2022, 12:20

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Fans of The Masked Singer think a footballing legend and I'm A Celeb finalist is behind Doughnuts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ahead of this weekend’s show, The Masked Singer fans think they’ve finally rumbled who is behind Doughnuts.

And viewers are now convinced former England football star Wayne Bridge is under the costume.

Some of the hints dropped last week include the mystery star being ‘extra speedy’ and ‘never being the lazy sort’, possibly referencing Wayne’s sporting career.

There was also a helicopter reference, which could be hinting to the star’s stint on Celebrity SAS back in 2019.

Wayne Bridge could be Doughnuts on The Masked Singer
Wayne Bridge could be Doughnuts on The Masked Singer. Picture: Alamy

Doughnuts also sung ‘Sweet Caroline’ by Neil Diamond, which could also be a clue about the 41-year-old’s footballing past.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Sweet Caroline is played before every Reading Fc game. Wayne bridge ended his career at Reading. Also Helicopter could be from I’m a celeb?"

"I'm going to say Wayne Bridge,” said another, while a third added: “Donut is Wayne Bridge."

Wayne - who made it to the I’m A Celebrity final in 2016 - is married to Frankie Bridge and the pair share three children.

Who is behind Doughnuts on The Masked Singer?
Who is behind Doughnuts on The Masked Singer? Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, plenty of Masked Singer viewers are convinced Doughnuts is fellow football legend, Michael Owen.

In the clues package, there was a reference to Argentina, who the 42-year-old famously scored against in 1998.

Michael also used to own a helicopter, and there was a reference to ‘stoking up a fire’.

Judge Jonathan Ross thinks this was a reference to Stoke FC, who Michael played for between 2012-2013.

Rita Ora also thought it could be Michael after hints about ‘coaching and reinvesting in the youth’.

Many Masked Singer fans think Michael Owen is Doughnuts
Many Masked Singer fans think Michael Owen is Doughnuts. Picture: Alamy

One person wrote on Twitter: “Honestly doughnuts singing Sweet Caroline....you couldn't sing anything else more England football related. Has to be Michael Owen.”

Someone else said: “Doughnuts is 100% @themichaelowen and there's no convincing me otherwise. @MaskedSingerUK #TheMaskedSinger #doughnut.”

While a third added: “Doughnuts definitely michael Owen . Scored when 18 against Argentina and was in the bake off.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Sheridan Smith stars in new series The Teacher

When does Sheridan Smith's new drama The Teacher start on Channel 5?
Who is Traffic Cone?

The Masked Singer fans 'expose' Traffic Cone as famous actor after recognising voice
Zoe Henry previously starred in Coronation Street

Who did Zoe Henry play in Coronation Street and what else has she been in?
Matthew Mcconaughey has opened up about his new movie Sing 2

Matthew Mcconaughey reveals kids’ adorable reaction to his role in Sing
Phillip Schofield was left crying over the ending of After Life

This Morning's Phillip Schofield left sobbing as he opens up on After Life season 3 ending

This Morning

Trending on Heart

Are you in favour of child-free weddings? (stock image)

Mum irritated with bride for banning kids from wedding - but many people agree with her

Lifestyle

The most unusual baby names since 1880 have been revealed (stock image)

The most unusual baby names of all time - including Almond, Spicy and Man

Lifestyle

How do you eat your cake?

Fork or spoon? Woman sparks debate over correct cutlery to use when eating cake

Lifestyle

You could have a houseplant worth thousands

Rare houseplants accidentally sold at Lidl and B&Q are worth £4,000

Lifestyle

There are new rules in supermarkets this week

New supermarket Covid rules explained including Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Aldi

News

The full cast list of The Responder revealed

The Responder cast: Who is in the BBC drama and where have you seen them before?
Damaris was left with a missing eye and a permanent tremor

Abandoned dog who lost her eye and can't stop shaking finally finds loving new home

Lifestyle

Who is Robobunny?

The Masked Singer's Robobunny 'exposed' as pop star after key clue
The Responder is based on a true story

The Responder: The sad real life story behind the BBC drama

Coleen's son has defended her on Twitter

Coleen Nolan's son hits back at trolls after she introduced her boyfriend on Loose Women

Celebrities

A woman asked for advice over her unborn baby's name

'I won’t give my baby my husband's surname - and his family are furious'

Lifestyle

The Responder episode guide revealed

The Responder episode guide: How many episodes are there and when is the drama next on?
Sally Ann Matthews plays Jenny Connor on Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Sally Ann Matthews' life away from Jenny Connor
Mark Labbett has apologised for his behaviour on The Chase

The Chase’s Mark Labbett issues apology after walking off set and punching wall
Disney's Snow White remake is currently in the pre-production period

Disney responds to criticism over Snow White and the Seven Dwarves remake

Lifestyle