Masked Singer’s Doughnuts ‘revealed’ as I’m A Celeb star after Sweet Caroline hint

By Heart reporter

Fans of The Masked Singer think a footballing legend and I'm A Celeb finalist is behind Doughnuts.

Ahead of this weekend’s show, The Masked Singer fans think they’ve finally rumbled who is behind Doughnuts.

And viewers are now convinced former England football star Wayne Bridge is under the costume.

Some of the hints dropped last week include the mystery star being ‘extra speedy’ and ‘never being the lazy sort’, possibly referencing Wayne’s sporting career.

There was also a helicopter reference, which could be hinting to the star’s stint on Celebrity SAS back in 2019.

Wayne Bridge could be Doughnuts on The Masked Singer. Picture: Alamy

Doughnuts also sung ‘Sweet Caroline’ by Neil Diamond, which could also be a clue about the 41-year-old’s footballing past.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Sweet Caroline is played before every Reading Fc game. Wayne bridge ended his career at Reading. Also Helicopter could be from I’m a celeb?"

"I'm going to say Wayne Bridge,” said another, while a third added: “Donut is Wayne Bridge."

Wayne - who made it to the I’m A Celebrity final in 2016 - is married to Frankie Bridge and the pair share three children.

Who is behind Doughnuts on The Masked Singer? Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, plenty of Masked Singer viewers are convinced Doughnuts is fellow football legend, Michael Owen.

In the clues package, there was a reference to Argentina, who the 42-year-old famously scored against in 1998.

Michael also used to own a helicopter, and there was a reference to ‘stoking up a fire’.

Judge Jonathan Ross thinks this was a reference to Stoke FC, who Michael played for between 2012-2013.

Rita Ora also thought it could be Michael after hints about ‘coaching and reinvesting in the youth’.

Many Masked Singer fans think Michael Owen is Doughnuts. Picture: Alamy

One person wrote on Twitter: “Honestly doughnuts singing Sweet Caroline....you couldn't sing anything else more England football related. Has to be Michael Owen.”

Someone else said: “Doughnuts is 100% @themichaelowen and there's no convincing me otherwise. @MaskedSingerUK #TheMaskedSinger #doughnut.”

While a third added: “Doughnuts definitely michael Owen . Scored when 18 against Argentina and was in the bake off.”