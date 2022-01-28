The Masked Singer fans 'expose' Traffic Cone as famous actor after recognising voice

28 January 2022

Who is Traffic Cone? The Masked Singer fans have a new theory about who could be behind the mask...

The Masked Singer detectives have been working overtime this year, and we now have a brand-new theory about who Traffic Cone could be.

The identity of the character has been a huge talking point over the last few weeks, with comedian Rob Beckett even seemingly admitting to being behind the mask.

Other major theories include Bradley Walsh, Aled Jones, Nick Knowles, and Alexander Armstrong.

This week, however, a new theory has done the rounds - with many viewers guessing it could be comedian and actor Rob Brydon.

The Masked Singer fans may have finally rumbled Traffic Cone
The Masked Singer fans may have finally rumbled Traffic Cone. Picture: ITV

Many fans think Traffic Cone's vocals when he performed Back For Good matched Rob's when he sang as Uncle Bryn in Gavin and Stacey.

"Traffic cone singing Back For Good is really reminding me of Rob Brydon when he's singing as Uncle Bryn in Gavin&Stacey... no idea if the clues fit though."

Could Rob Brydon be Traffic Cone?
Could Rob Brydon be Traffic Cone? Picture: Alamy

Some also pointed to Traffic Cone's clues matching up with Rob, with one saying: "It is Rob Brydon! He’s had an argument with the Japanese embassy in 2011 and also had a sitcom linked to him called Candy Chops in 2015."

Others agreed, with a third saying: "Traffic Cone is definitely Rob Brydon," and a fourth adding: "Traffic cone has to be Rob Brydon."

