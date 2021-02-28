McDonald & Dodds series 2 cast: Who is in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?

Who is in the cast of McDonald and Dodds with Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins?

It’s good news for crime drama fans, because McDonald & Dodds is back for a second season.

The show follows the unlikely partnership of DCI McDonald and DS Dodds - who are thrown together to investigate a string of crime mysteries.

The new series will be made up of three feature-length episodes, with all the guest stars having been revealed by ITV.

So, who is in the cast of McDonald & Dodds and why do you recognise them? Here’s what we know…

Tala Gouveia as DCI Lauren McDonald

Ambitious DCI Lauren McDonald Inspector has returned and will again be played by Tala Gouveia.

Tala has had many roles before joining the ITV cast, including EastEnders, Cold Feet, Go Jetters, Arrivals and Scream Street.

Jason Watkins as DS Dodds

DS Dodds is also back in the series, played by Jason Watkins.

Viewers will recognise Jason for his long list of TV credits including his role as Prime Minister Harold Wilson in season three of The Crown.

The actor also played Roger in Hold the Sunset, Tim Ifield in Line of Duty, Gavin in Trollied, and Emlyn Hooson in A Very English Scandal.

Other major credits include Being Human, W1A, The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies, Taboo, Our Zoo, and Doctor Who.

James Murray as Chief Supt John Houseman

James Murray plays Superintendent John Houseman.

Viewers might recognise him from roles in Cutting It, Primeval, Suspects and Defiance.

He also previously starred as Daniel Coltrane in Cucumber, and Wesley in Age Before Beauty.

Jack Riddiford as DC Darren Craig

DC Darren Craig will again be played by Jack Riddiford in McDonald & Dodds.

The actor previously appeared in Doc Martin, Murder on the Orient Express, Dunkirk and an episode of Poldark.

Lily Sacofsky as DC Milena Pachiorkowski

Lily Sacofsky is joining the cast as new character DC Milena Pachiorkowski.

She is fairly new to the acting scene but previously starred in Sanditon and Bancroft.

McDonald & Dodds first episode guest cast

Each episode also has a string of guest stars, with Gavin & Stacey star Rob Brydon taking the role as Roy.

Cathy Tyson - who has starred in 1986 film Mona Lisa, as well as The Serpent and the Rainbow (1988), Priest (1994), and in the ITV drama series Band of Gold - is playing Jackie.

Meanwhile, Sherlock actor Rupert Graves is playing Gordon, Martin Kemp is starring as Mick, Vince Leigh as Frankie, and Patsy Kensit is Barbara.

McDonald & Dodds second episode guest cast

In episode two, My Mad Fat Diary star Sharon Rooney is playing Doreen Warren, while Shelley Conn - who has starred in Down to Earth, The Palace, Mistresses and Trial & Retribution - is Hilary OÕDoyle.

Joy McAvoy is starring as Angela Mcgruder and actress Kat Ronney is Cath Taylor.

Coronation Street’s Natalie Gumede is playing Deborah Winwick, Maya Coates is Melissxa Mcgruder and comedian John Thomson stars as Jimmy Daly.

McDonald & Dodds third episode guest cast

The third episode will star the likes of Saira Choudhry, Rosie Day, Nitin Ganatra, Nicholas Goh, Siobhan Hewlett, Sarah Parish and Rhashan Stone.