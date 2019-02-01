Michaela Strachan: Winterwatch 2019 presenter’s age, partner, children and career revealed

Michaela Strachan is a wildlife lover and TV presenter . Picture: BBC

Michaela Strachan has returned as a presenter for BBC wildlife show Winterwatch.

Winterwatch continues on BBC this week, set in Cairngorms National Park in Scotland and hosted by Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Gillian Burke.

Michaela has been part of the Springwatch, Autumnwatch and Winterwatch family since 2011.

But what else do we know about Michaela? How old is she? Is she married and does she have any children? Here’s everything you need to know:

Michaela Strachan is 52 years old. Picture: PA

How old is Michaela Strachan?

The wildlife lover and TV presenter was born on 7 April 1966, making her 52 years old.

Who is Michaela Strachan’s partner?

Michaela’s partner is Nick Chevallier.

Nick is a cameraman and producer.

Michaela has a son, Ollie, who was born in 2006.

She also has three stepchildren; Jade, Tom and Sam.

Michaela Strachan has one son and three stepchildren . Picture: PA

Michaela Strachan’s career

The Winterwatch star’s presenting career started in 1986.

Since then, the loved wildlife reporter has gone on to star in The Really Wild Show, Michaela’s Wild Challenge, Orangutan Diaries, Elephant Diaries and Michaela’s Zoo Babies.