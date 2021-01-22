Mick Norcoss dead: Tributes flood in as TOWIE star and ‘Essex legend’ passes away aged 57

Mick Norcross has passed away aged 57. Picture: Getty Images/ITV/Twitter

By Naomi Bartram

TOWIE stars have paid their tributes to Mick Norcross, praising him as a 'true gentleman' and 'Essex legend'.

TOWIE stars have led tributes to Mick Norcross after he was found dead at the age of 57.

The businessman rose to fame in 2011 when he appeared on The Only Way Is Essex as the owner of the Sugar Hut nightclub and dad of fellow Essex star Kirk Norcross.

Mick was found dead on Thursday at his home in Bulphan, Essex.

Gemma Collins - who briefly dated Mick during their time on the show - shared a photo of the late star, calling him a ‘true gentleman’.

Alongside a photo of the pair, she wrote: “ALWAYS A GENTLEMAN. absolutely shocked and saddened by the news. my thoughts and prayers are going out to Kirk family and friends absolutely tragic.

“The memories of the early days the sugar hut and the wonderful filming parties you put on will never be forgotten. you never know what someone is going through you was one of the good guys.”

James Argent, 33, said on Twitter: “A true gentleman & a very kind man! RIP Mick. Many amazing memories, So Sad! My thoughts are with his family.”

Mario Falcone, 32, also wrote: “RIP my friend. You were the perfect gentlemen and I am thankful I got the privilege of having you in my life.”

Other stars have also sent their support to Mick’s family at this tough time, including Loose Women’s Denise Welch and Dancing On Ice star Denise Van Outen.

TV chef James Martin, 48, said: “I have just heard the awful news of Michael Norcross.

“A true gentleman, who I had the pleasure to meet and spend evenings with over the years…so sad and my thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family.”

Heart's Mark Wright also sent his love to Mick's son Kirk, as he wrote on Twitter: "RIP Mick N.

"You were a great man, an inspiration to many, always so polite and welcoming. Such a gent. We lost a good one.

"Let this be ANOTHER reason to check in on people and ask if they are ok. It’s imperative we talk. Love to Kirk and the rest of the family, such sad news."

Essex nightclub Sugar Hut club also confirmed the news on its official Twitter account, writing: “So sad to hear the news today of the passing of Mr Sugarhut.

“A very talented, friendly and fun guy, who made a huge mark on Brentwood.

“A true Essex legend who will be sorely missed, our condolences to his family and friends at this sad time.”

His cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but Essex Police said in a statement: “We were called to an address in Brentwood Road, Bulphan shortly before 3.15pm on Thursday 21 January. Sadly, a man inside was pronounced dead.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

If you have been affected by this story, Samaritans can be contacted 24 hours a day on 116 123. You can also contact CALM on 0800 58 58 58 from 5pm-midnight 365 days a year.