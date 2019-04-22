Anne Hathaway says she’d be ‘VERY HAPPY’ to play Mia in Princess Diaries 3

22 April 2019, 16:53

Hudson Yards Grand Opening Party
Hudson Yards Grand Opening Party. Picture: Getty

The Hollywood actress, who plays the Princess of Genovia in the Disney series, says she’d love to play Mia once more

Anne Hathaway has given Princess Diaries fans a glimmer of hope that the third movie is finally on its way in a new TV interview.

While chatting on Lorraine, the Oscar winner said she would be “very happy” to reprise her role as Mia in the hit series if the script goes into production.

The 36-year-old actress was asked if she’d like to star as loveable Ms Thermopolis in the next segment of the Disney blockbuster when filming starts.

She told host Christine Lampard: “Oh God, if there was a way for it all to work out I would be very, very happy.”

“I love that franchise so much, we just have to wait and see what Disney want to do.”

The Princess Diaries Premiere After Party
The Princess Diaries Premiere After Party. Picture: Getty

Anne first sparked rumours of a Princess Diaries return while chatting with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live when she revealed a third film had indeed been written.

"There is a script for the third movie,” she confirmed.

“I want to do it. Julie wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen.”

But sadly for Princess Mia devotees, it doesn’t look as if it's coming to the big screen any time soon.

“It’s just we don’t want to unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it.

“It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready, but we’re working on it.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

British Soap Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Eastenders star Aaron Sidwell ENGAGED to girlfriend Tricia Adele Turner
Keeley Hawes with her co-stars from The Durrells.

Who's in the cast of The Durrells? Here's who stars alongside Bodyguard's Keeley Hawes in the ITV drama
Corfu's Old Town in Greece

Where is The Durrells set? Filming locations in Corfu revealed
'Britain's Got Talent' Manchester Photocall

Alesha Dixon ‘thought life was over’ after marriage split from cheating MC Harvey
Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards - Red Carpet ARrivals

Kevin Clifton’s second wife says she overdosed when he ended their marriage

Trending on Heart

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Adele ‘excited’ to date again following split from husband Simon Konecki

Music

London Celebrity Sightings - April 16, 2019

Olly Murs ‘secretly dating’ Love Island star Zara McDermott

Music

2018 Edinburgh International Film Festival - Day 2

Emmerdale’s Hayley Tamaddon pregnant with first child at 42

Celebrities

Julien Macdonald - Front Row - LFW September 2017

Sheridan Smith ‘confirms’ marriage to Jamie Horn as she calls him ‘hubby’ in deleted tweet

Celebrities

Tom Hanks films a heartwarming video of him personalising Woody dolls for "special" twins

Tom Hanks records touching Toy Story video for twins conjoined at birth

Celebrities

Brit Awards 2016 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Adele trends on Twitter as fans predict break-up album

Music