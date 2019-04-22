Anne Hathaway says she’d be ‘VERY HAPPY’ to play Mia in Princess Diaries 3

The Hollywood actress, who plays the Princess of Genovia in the Disney series, says she’d love to play Mia once more

Anne Hathaway has given Princess Diaries fans a glimmer of hope that the third movie is finally on its way in a new TV interview.

While chatting on Lorraine, the Oscar winner said she would be “very happy” to reprise her role as Mia in the hit series if the script goes into production.

The 36-year-old actress was asked if she’d like to star as loveable Ms Thermopolis in the next segment of the Disney blockbuster when filming starts.

She told host Christine Lampard: “Oh God, if there was a way for it all to work out I would be very, very happy.”

“I love that franchise so much, we just have to wait and see what Disney want to do.”

Anne first sparked rumours of a Princess Diaries return while chatting with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live when she revealed a third film had indeed been written.

"There is a script for the third movie,” she confirmed.

“I want to do it. Julie wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen.”

But sadly for Princess Mia devotees, it doesn’t look as if it's coming to the big screen any time soon.

“It’s just we don’t want to unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it.

“It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready, but we’re working on it.”