Netflix users go wild for hack that lets you see the first thing you ever watched

12 February 2020, 11:57

This genius hack has sent fans wild on Twitter
This genius hack has sent fans wild on Twitter. Picture: Getty

The Netflix UK Twitter amount has revealed the genius way you can find out the first thing you ever watched on the streaming service.

Netflix users have gone wild for a hack that allows them to find out the first thing they ever watched on the service.

Read more: A brand new Matilda movie is coming to Netflix

Sharing the hack to Twitter, Netflix UK wrote: "Find out what the first thing you *ever* watched on Netflix was in 4 easy steps:

"1) Log in on desktop
"2) Click “account” in the dropdown list
"3) Scroll down to “viewing activity”
"4) Either scroll down your list forever or just hit “download all”.

Read more: Netflix will be cracking down on those who share passwords with family and friends

Twitter users were quick to express their excitement about the hack, with many sharing their hilarious results.

One person wrote: "I watched Love Actually quickly followed by Titanic so I don't think I was okay".

Netflix have revealed how to find out the first thing you ever watched on their service
Netflix have revealed how to find out the first thing you ever watched on their service. Picture: Getty

Another added: "h2o just add water.. 2014 was a simpler time for me".

A third wrote: "Pretty little liars season 6 & 7,followed by the sinner then how to get away with murder season 2 & 3...wow kinda says alot about me".

