A brand new Matilda movie is coming to Netflix

By Naomi Bartram

Matilda will be adapted for a new Netflix film.

If you love 90s films, there’s good news as Matilda is getting another screen adaptation – this time based on the hit musical.

Matilda the Musical has run in London's West End since 2011 and has even played on Broadway.

And after it’s nationwide success, it’s now been reported that a movie adaptation will arrive in cinemas in the UK, before streaming on Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it will be directed by Matthew Warchus and have a theatrical release and a home video run, before then being available to stream on across the world.

It’s thought the film adaptation will be part of a new partnership between Sony Pictures and the streaming giant.

An insider told the publication that the details of the adaptation are still being discussed so no air date has been released yet.

The original movie was released back in 1996 and starred Mara Wilson as the main character, alongside the likes of Danny DeVito, Pam Ferris and Embeth Davidtz.

Matilda was released in 1996. Picture: Jersey Films

It is based on Roald Dahl’s children's book which tells the story of a young child genius with magic powers who is misunderstood by her parents and taunted by her cruel headmistress.

She manages to find happiness by bonding with teacher Miss Honey, who later adopts her.

This comes after it was revealed classic chick flick Mean Girls will also be getting a film revival.

The 2004 comedy starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, was turned into a successful Broadway musical, and now it will be coming back to the big screen.

According to EW, Tina Fey — who wrote the screenplay and starred in the original movie (as Ms. Norbury) — is working on a new Mean Girls film with Paramount Pictures.

She reportedly said in a statement: “I’m very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen.

“It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I’ve spent 16 years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly.