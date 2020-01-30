Mathew Horne speaks out on potential for more Gavin & Stacey episodes

30 January 2020, 16:03

Will there be more Gavin and Stacey in the future?

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special was arguably the biggest TV moment of the decade, and fans have been clamouring for news on whether there will be more episodes in the future.

Gavin & Stacey returned for a one-off Christmas special last December
Gavin & Stacey returned for a one-off Christmas special last December. Picture: BBC

Creators Ruth Jones and James Corden have remained tight-lipped on any future plans for the BBC series, but Mathew Horne has told Heart that he'd be up for doing more if the opportunity were to arise.

Read more: Gavin & Stacey writers did reveal what happened on Uncle Bryn’s fishing trip - but then axed the scene

Speaking at the National Television Awards, he claimed that he 'didn't know' whether there would be a new series, saying: "I don't know, I don't write it. So I've absolutely no idea. I'd very much love to do more Gavin and Stacey.

And speaking about the reaction to the first episode, he said he found it 'a little bit overwhelming', adding: "But really really nice as well. I just can't believe how many people watched it. That's not to say that that many people liked it, but alot of people watched it, which was wonderful."

He also opened up about his initial thoughts while reading the script for the first time, saying: "I was surprised by the ending. I thought they did really well, I thought the script was fantastic.

"I thought it was personally the best episode of Gavin & Stacey we've ever done, actually. And so I was really looking forward to filming it, and it worked out. It worked out OK."

Read more: Ruth Jones teases Nessa and Smithy wedding after Gavin & Stacey cliffhanger

Before the special aired, writers Ruth Jones and James Corden spoke to Heart about the possibility for another series.

Ruth Jones teased the possibility for more episodes back in December
Ruth Jones teased the possibility for more episodes back in December. Picture: Heart

Ruth said: "We don't know. And I have been known to say that when you give someone a Christmas present, you want them to enjoy it. You don't want them to just go 'right yeah what else have you got me?'"

She then added: "James and I wanted to make sure we're happy about the script before we told anybody, so in that sense as long as we're happy with what we've done - which we are - the rest then is up to the viewers."

