Catherine Tyldesley ‘heartbroken’ as she’s forced to quit Strictly tour after shock injury

Catherine Tyldesley has quit the Strictly tour. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

The former Corrie actress has said she’s ‘devastated’ after having to pull out of the Strictly tour.

Catherine Tyldesley has been forced to quit her time on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour following a nasty injury.

The Coronation Street star, 34, took to Instagram on Thursday, telling her fans she won’t be able to dance "for a while".

She said: "I’m absolutely heartbroken to let you all know that I’ve had to finish my time on the @strictlycomedancinglive tour earlier than expected. Unfortunately I’ve sustained an injury which means I’ll be unable to dance for a while."

Catherine - who played Eva Price on the ITV soap - said she’s "devastated" about having to pull out of the tour, as she continued added: "My experience of the tour has been a complete joy. Each audience has been so full of love for SCD.

“My fellow dancers are all phenomenal and I’m so grateful to have experienced such a magical show.

Read More: Strictly Come Dancing bosses set their sights on Brooklyn Beckham

"Devastated is an understatement. Wishing my #Strictly family the best time with the rest of the tour. If you get chance to watch it - GO! It’s unbelievably magical. "

Her former Strictly partner, Johannes Radebe was quick to comment: “Babe it's defo wasn't our last dance!”

Read More: Catherine Tyldesley’s husband opens up on health scare for son Alfie, 4, during family holiday

While Strictly co-star Emma Barton, said: “Heartbroken for you my friend forever... love you & loved watching you dance with the darling @johannesradebe...... sending you all my love & positive vibes ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Emmerdale star Charlie Webb added: “Sending so much love ⭐️”, and Emma Weymouth and pros Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden and AJ Pritchard also sent their love.

The pair were eliminated from the last series of the BBC One show during the Halloween special in week six.

It’s thought Johannes will remain on the tour with a new partner until it wraps on 9 February at London’s O2 Arena.

This comes just a few days after Catherine revealed how Strictly had improved her self-confidence, telling HELLO! magazine: "Strictly showed me how to learn to love my body again. I became much more confident in myself and more grateful for what I can achieve. It's made me want to push myself even more."