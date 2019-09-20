Netflix reveal The Crown Season 3's official teaser trailer starring Olivia Colman

By Mared Parry

The newest season of the Netflix series is almost here and the trailer has been teased.

The highly-anticipated return of The Crown is here, and the Netflix drama is back for a third series.

This time, The Queen is played by Peep Show actress Olivia Colman and the brand new trailer debuting her appearance as Her Majesty has been revealed.

READ MORE: The Queen DOES watch The Crown but one scene left her 'upset'

The trailer shows the Queen enter a large room full of staff. Picture: Netflix

A short, 30-second clip is now out, as Netflix tease the third series' full extended trailer, and in it we see The Queen enter a drawing room, filled with staff wearing a smart lilac top and a string of pearls around her neck.

She takes a look at her new profile, and it's placed up on a stand, comparing it to her previous, younger self, played by Claire Foy.

When a member of staff says: "Everyone's delighted with your new profile, Ma'am. In which they feel to be an elegant reflection of Her Majesty's transition from young woman to.." and the Queen interjects "- Old bat."

The Queen's new portrait is revealed. Picture: Netflix

Fans of the popular royal series have already flooded to praise Colman's portrayal, saying se's done an excellent job of takin over the role from Claire Foy, who played the younger Queen.

One said: "SHE'S PERFECT. Olivia Colman is effortless. She's going to do well."

Another added: "She sounds exactly like Claire and it was only 30 seconds it looks as if she's got her mannerisms too."

While another fan gushed: "OMG!! She sounds EXACTLY like Claire!! My jaw hit the floor the second she spoke!!"