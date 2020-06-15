How old is Michele Morrone from 365 Days? Relationship, family and career revealed

The Italian stallion has women everywhere weak at the knees. Picture: Netflix

Italian heartthrob Michele starred in Netflix's 365 DNI as Massimo and has women and men across the world lusting after him.

If you haven't already watched the raunchy Polish movie 365 Days (also goes by 365 DNI) on Netflix, you need to ASAP.

The steamy film has been compared to the likes of 50 Shades of Grey, with many saying they prefer this film, which follows the story of Massimo, an Italian Mafia leader who kidnaps the woman of his dreams and gives her 365 days to fall in love with him.

The man behind Massimo is Michele Morrone, and fans of the film have been rushing to find out as much as they can about him.

Here's all you need to know...

We're all obsessed with Massimo. Picture: Netflix

Who is Michele Morrone and how old is he?

Michele was born in Melegnano, Italy on October 3rd, 1990, making him 29 years old, turning 30 later this year.

The hunk is not only an actor, but is a singer as well, with many of his songs featured in the film 365 DNI which shot him to superstardom.

The Italian actor plays a dominant Mafia boss. Picture: Netflix

He studied theatre at the Teatro Fraschini Di Pavia and began his acting career in small roles in theatre plays, then moving on to larger roles, before smaller cinema roles.

Michele has played a variety of roles in Italian films, but none have blown up quite like his recent one, which has become a global hit.

Is Michele single, in a relationship or married?

Although we can't confirm 100 per cent that Michele is a completely free man in 2020, he definitely isn't married (any more).

The hunk married Rouba Saadeh in 2014 after a year of dating but unfortunately the marriage didn't last very long and they divorced four years later in 2018.

Looking back at pictures it seems like the pair enjoyed a very fun relationship and they still follow each other on social media.

Michele and Rouba during happier times. Picture: Instagram

Who is Michele's ex-wife?

Michele Morrone got married to Rouba Saadeh, a popular fashion designer, in 2014 after a year of dating.

She works at Elie Saab, the huge Lebanese fashion house, and is also the founder of "Le Paradis Des Fous", a lifestyle brand.

Do Michele and Rouba have children?

They do indeed have two beautiful sons together and are reportedly sharing custody and co-parenting.

During their four-year marriage they welcomed Maraud Morrone and Brado Morrone, who look the spitting image of their father already.

Both parents regularly post snaps of their children.