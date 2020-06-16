Will there be a sequel to Netflix's 365 Days and is Laura dead?

The end of the film was a proper nailbiter. Picture: Netflix

By Mared Parry

The raunchy film ended on such a cliffhanger that fans across the world cannot bear to imagine that there won't be a sequel.

Okay, if you haven't yet watched the Netflix film, 365 Days, then stop reading right now and go and watch it.

There's a few spoilers ahead so proceed with caution...

Right, now we're in the clear we can discuss the RIDE we were taken on by Sicilian Mafia Boss Massimo and his new victim-turned-fiance Laura? What a film.

Women and men across the globe have been left hot under the cover and also begging to know what happens after THAT ENDING.

Massimo and Laura are set to marry. Picture: Netflix

Laura (played by Anna Maria Sieklucka) is off planning her wedding and trying on dresses with best friend Olga, and as the film comes to an end they're seen being chauffeured into a tunnel.

Massimo's (played by Michele Morrone) right hand man, Mario gets a call just moments before they're driven in, being informed that a mysterious group (possibly a rival gang) are going to assassinate Laura.

Mario runs to tell Massimo but it seems like it's too late, the car doesn't reappear from the tunnel, and is seen cordoned off just before the end credits start rolling.

So, what exactly happens to Laura and Olga, and will there be a sequel?

Massimo and Laura is one of the best looking couples we've ever witnessed. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a sequel to 365 Days and what happens to Laura?

At the moment, no sequel has been confirmed anywhere, but like with many movies, it'll need to be released for a short while so viewing figures can all be calculated.

However, the success of 365 Days is obvious, rocketing the lead actor Michele Morrone to superstardom pretty much overnight, so we are definitely hopeful.

The film was based off the first book in a trilogy by Polish author Blanka Lipińska, so it's likely we could see a sequel or two, just like we did for Fifty Shades of Grey, which this film has been endlessly compared to.

Mario finds out about the assassination attempt and tries to warn Laura. Picture: Netflix

At the end of the film, it's obvious Massimo thinks Laura is dead, falling to his knees after hearing the news, but according to the books, Laura will be okay and survive.

In the books, it's not clear how she survives the assassination attempt, but she is the main character in the second novel.

The Goodreads synopsis, translated from Polish, reads: "Laura Biel's Sicilian life begins to resemble a fairy tale.

"There is a boisterous wedding, a husband who will do and give everything for her, pregnancy, gifts and unimaginable luxury: service, cars, seaside residences. "

This is great news for those who were huge Laura and Massimo fans! However, all is not perfect...

"And everything would be perfect, if not for the fact that the gangsters are all around, an indefinite crime hangs in the air, someone is constantly trying to kidnap and kill her, and Olo, the best friend, blindly follows her footsteps.

"Being the wife of the most dangerous man in Sicily has its consequences."