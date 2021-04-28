Netflix launches new ‘Play Something’ feature which chooses a film for you

28 April 2021, 15:35

Netflix has launched a new 'Play Something' feature
Netflix has launched a new 'Play Something' feature. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Netflix's new 'Play Something' button has taken out the stress of picking something to watch.

If you and your friends struggle to pick which TV show or film to watch next, Netflix has a solution.

Yep, there’s no need to argue over Tiger King, Money Heist or Ginny and Georgia anymore, because the platform has now launched a new feature called 'Play Something'.

This tool will select a programme or movie for you, based on your previous watches and all-time favourites.

And if you don’t like the look of Netflix’s choice, you can simply click ‘play something else’ and it will give you another option.

Netflix has launched a brand new button
Netflix has launched a brand new button. Picture: PA Images

You can access the shuffle button in three different ways; directly underneath your profile name, on your Netflix homepage, and in the navigation menu on the left side.

After clicking on it, you'll immediately be given a TV series or film based on what you've watched before.

Cameron Johnson, Director of Product Innovation at Netflix, said: “There are times when we just don't want to make decisions. A Friday evening after a long work week. A fridge full of food but nothing jumps out. A family movie night where no one can agree. We've all been there.

“Sometimes you just want to open Netflix and dive right into a new story. That's why we've created Play Something, an exciting new way to kick back and watch.'

He added: “When finding your next story, let the story find you.

“Whether you're in the mood for a new or familiar favourite, just "Play Something" and let Netflix handle the rest. Easy.”

The handy feature has been tested on smaller groups of subscribers over the course of two years, with it previously being called ‘Shuffle’.

After a lot of positive feedback, ‘Play Something’ it’s now being rolled out to all users across the world.

One person called it ‘a total winner’ on Twitter, while another added: "I wanna be lazy and just watch something, but I'm too lazy to pick something to fall asleep to, can you just pick something for me? Netflix: Here's a button!"

