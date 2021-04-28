Line Of Duty fans think DS Chris Lomax dropped a huge clue he's working for the OCG

28 April 2021, 12:31 | Updated: 28 April 2021, 12:39

A new Line Of Duty fan theory claims DS Chris Lomax is a bent copper.

The Line of Duty finale is right around the corner, which means we’re all desperately trying to work out who H is.

And we literally can’t trust anyone, with Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), Patricia Carmichael (Anna Maxwell Martin) and even DC Chloe Bishop (Shalom Brune-Franklin) in the firing line.

But a new fan theory has now claimed DS Chris Lomax could be part of the OCG, after he mentioned a pub during Sunday’s episode.

Read More: Line of Duty fans are convinced DC Chloe Bishop is a bent copper

Chris - played by Perry Fitzpatrick - is currently assisting with the investigation into the murder of Gail Vella.

Perry Fitzpatrick plays DS Chris Lomax in Line of Duty
Perry Fitzpatrick plays DS Chris Lomax in Line of Duty. Picture: BBC

Before updating AC-12’s Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) on the warehouse findings, we hear him on the phone talking about heading to The Red Lion pub after work.

Read More: Who is H in Line of Duty? All the suspects revealed ahead of season 6 finale

A fan theory on Reddit states: "During the telephone call Chris Lomax was on before Steve and Kate approached him at the industrial unit, Chris finished the called by saying 'Meet you at The Red Lion at 8pm'.

"Isn't this the same pub Carl Banks boasted about the murder of Gail Vella before he was killed? Might be a OCG meeting ground."

Another wrote on Twitter: "Lomax said 'Meet you at the Red Lion'.....is that the same pub someone was boasting about killing Gail Vella at? An OCG haunt? #LineOfDuty."

A second added: “So he's a regular at the pub the CHIS was last seen alive in, and the same pub that they found the 'witness' who was incriminating Terry Boyle... Definitely bent! #LineofDuty”

While someone else agreed: "Also Chris Lomax is a bad 'un. Drinking in the Red Lion where he found that dodgy Devereux to falsely ID Terry.

There are also some other theories circulating about Chris’ potential links to the OCG, with a few suspecting he could be related to criminal Dot Cottan who died in series four.

“Does no one else think Chris Lomax is related to Dot Cottan in some way in Line Of Duty?" one fan wrote, while another said: "DS Chris Lomax is H. He is Dot Cotton's brother. I have said it from the beginning of this season as soon as he was introduced."

Now Read: Holly and Phil hint Line of Duty's 'H' will be on This Morning next week

