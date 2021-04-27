Line of Duty fans are convinced DC Chloe Bishop is a bent copper

27 April 2021, 11:04

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

DC Chloe Bishop has sparked suspicion she could be working with Patricia Carmichael as part of the OCG.

Line of Duty is nearing the end of the sixth season, which means we might FINALLY find out who on earth the mystery villain H is.

But while we’ve had our suspicions over DCI Patricia Carmichael (Anna Maxwell Martin), Ian Buckles (Nigel Boyle) and even Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), now fans of the show have another AC-12 member in their sights.

Yep, DC Chloe Bishop (Shalom Brune-Franklin) has recently come under fire, with some viewers convinced she is hiding something.

During the penultimate episode, Chloe seemingly exchanged a knowing look with Patricia Carmichael, suggesting they could be working together.

Line of Duty viewers are suspicious of Chloe Bishop
Line of Duty viewers are suspicious of Chloe Bishop. Picture: BBC

After Chloe was instructed to update Operation Lighthouse evidence into the death of journalist Gail Vella, she removed a photograph of Chief Constable Philip Osborne from the board.

Read More: Who is H in Line of Duty? All the suspects revealed ahead of season 6 finale

As the detective destroyed the picture, Patricia could be seen staring at her through the office window.

Patricia nodded her head, with Chloe staring back at her.

Obviously, this threw fans into a frenzy, with one writing on Twitter: “I’m saying now, Chloe isn’t innocent. She’s going to be involved in something big and she’s a bent copper. #LineofDuty”.

“Chloe shredding pictures with carmichaels approval, shutting Ted down #bent #LineofDuty,” said another.

A third wrote: “That look between Patricia and Chloe, just professional, or [was it] both bent coppers look?”

Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley even had her say, writing: "CHLOE IS LEAKING EVERYTHING #LineOfDuty 100% .......it’s too obvious to be Carmichael, that’s what they want us to think, which is why it’s becoming annoying.

"Chloe was first to tell Steve about Spain, she’s always there on the delivery of VITAL info!!! She’s the BENT ONE."

If that wasn’t enough, Carmichael later got a phone call and armed police then swarmed in on Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Joanne Davidson (Kelly MacDonald).

While Carmichael told Superintendent Hastings she had all AC-12’s cars tracked, fans think Chloe might have tipped her off.

Now Read: Line Of Duty fans ‘expose’ Chris Lomax as ‘secret bent copper’ after spotting mugshot clue

