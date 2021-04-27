Holly and Phil hint Line of Duty's 'H' will be on This Morning next week

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield left Line of Duty fans buzzing as they announced a 'very exciting guest' on next week's show.

This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield 'hinted' that Line of Duty's mysterious 'H' could be appearing on the show next Monday.

The presenting duo announced the news on Tuesday's show this week, telling viewers that they will be welcoming a "very exciting guest" on Monday – the morning after the final of series six airs on BBC One.

While Holly and Phil did not confirm who the guest will be, their mysterious announcement and carefully-worded chat about the show left viewers convinced it will be 'H', whose true identity will hopefully be revealed in the final episode.

Holly and Phil told This Morning viewers they had a 'very exciting guest' on Monday's show. Picture: ITV

Speaking on the show, Phil told viewers: "We have – and all I’m allowed to say – is on Monday’s show a very exciting guest, pertaining to that show on Monday."

Holly told Phil she was "glad" he was announcing this as she said she would "mess it up".

Phil went on: "I’m treading the line of what we were told we were allowed to say this morning and I think I’ve gone right down the middle."

Line of Duty series six comes to an end on Sunday with the final episode. Picture: BBC

Fans were quick to guess that the guest would be 'H', the fourth corrupt police officer AC12 are trying to uncover the identity of in Line of Duty.

One person commented on Twitter: "Wonder if this special guest is H after H is revealed on Sunday....hopefully #ThisMorning."

Another wrote: "Jesus, Mary, Joseph and the wee donkey!.........could Phil and Holly really be interrogating ‘H’ on Monday? #ThisMorning #LineofDuty."

The final episode of Line of Duty airs on Sunday night at 9PM.

